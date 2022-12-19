Why Cosmos Health Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 60%? Here Are 79 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL shares jumped 259% to $229.35 after the company announced resmetirom achieved both primary endpoints in NASH and liver fibrosis trial.

Axcella Health Inc. AXLA shares rose 153% to $0.4105. Axcella Health shares dipped 63% on Friday after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $6 to $2.

Camber Energy, Inc. CEI shares climbed 103% to $0.1257 after the company announced an anticipated effective date of December 21, 2022 for its previously-announced 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

Qumu Corporation QUMU gained 98.2% to $0.8722 after Enghouse Systems announced it will acquire the company for $0.90 per share in cash.

AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE jumped 64% to $1.93.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX shares climbed 61% to $6.48 in sympathy with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals which announced a successful trial for liver fibrosis.

Nogin, Inc. NOGN rose 44% to $0.72 after declining 39% on Friday. Nogin's Co-CEO and President Jonathan Huberman recently acquired a total of 19,300 shares at an average price of $0.90.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO surged 39% to $1.26 after the company announced a financing commitment for up to $60 million.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN rose 39% to $9.55 in sympathy with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, which gained after the company announced resmetirom achieved both primary endpoints in NASH and liver fibrosis trial.

Caravelle International Group CACO gained 38.8% to $5.83.

Agrify Corporation AGFY climbed 38% to $0.3410 after dipping around 70% on Friday. Agrify announced pricing of a public offering.

Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA rose 37% to $2.6032 after the company and Sanofi announced an expansion of their collaboration for natural killer cell therapeutics in oncology. Innate will receive a €25 million upfront payment.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE rose 30.3% to $0.3260 after dropping 39% on Friday.

Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO rose 24.4% to $0.1618. Cazoo recently sold its Spanish subscription business, Swipcar, to Renting Finders S.L.

Otonomy, Inc. OTIC rose 24.1% to $0.1118 after dropping over 21% on Friday.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 24% to $31.53 after the company said its Emraclidine Ambulatory Blood Pressuring Monitoring Trial did not cause an increase in blood pressure.

Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU gained 23.3% to $0.2833. Aspen Group recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

iHuman Inc. IH gained 21.2% to $2.80.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB gained 20.3% to $2.84.

Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT jumped 19.1% to $0.5480.

Celcuity Inc. CELC gained 19% to $11.91.

AppHarvest, Inc. APPH rose 18.7% to $0.5563.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 17.8% to $0.1178 after dropping around 6% on Friday.

Bird Global, Inc. BRDS gained 17.7% to $0.1765.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN surged 17.6% to $0.7771.

Argo Blockchain plc ARBK rose 17.5% to $0.45 after declining 21% on Friday.

Horizon Global Corporation HZN gained 16.7% to $0.70.

PainReform Ltd. PRFX gained 14% to $0.57.

Akili, Inc. AKLI shares rose 14% to $1.14 after dipping 35% on Friday.

CI&T Inc CINT gained 12.8% to $5.89. CI&T said that it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner within the AWS Partner Network.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. COEP rose 11.6% to $1.15 after dropping 36% on Friday.

Reading International, Inc. RDIB gained 10.2% to $19.77.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ rose 10.2% to $1.8286 after jumping 29% on Friday. 17 Education & Technology recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.01 per share.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT gained 10% to $3.9699.

Perfect Corp. PERF gained 8.4% to $7.10.

gained 8.4% to $7.10. ObsEva SA OBSV rose 6.6% to $0.1472. The company reported dismissal of moratorium proceedings.



Losers

Cosmos Health Inc. COSM shares dipped 59.6% to $9.30 after the company reported pricing of $32.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market.

Forward Pharma A/S FWP fell 38.7% to $1.60. Forward Pharma announced expected delisting of its American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS fell 34.7% to $0.0556.

NantHealth, Inc. NH fell 30.7% to $3.95. NantHealth recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA dropped 25.1% to $2.4109.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN declined 25% to $0.1092. VistaGen Therapeutics recently announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation for the development of PH10 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Invacare Corporation IVC dropped 25% to $0.4499.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI fell 23.7% to $0.2364.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited LANV fell 23% to $7.70 after surging 31% on Friday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT dropped 22.8% to $0.27. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported a net loss of $37.3 million for the fiscal second quarter 2023 versus a year-ago net loss of $12.1 million. Its net sales revenue declined to $12 million from $12.5 million.

PLDT Inc. PHI dropped 22.4% to $20.81.

BiomX Inc. PHGE shares fell 22.1% to $0.1720 after jumping 63% on Friday. BiomX, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.23 per share.

Tellurian Inc. TELL dropped 20.3% to $1.93.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS declined 20.3% to $2.1750.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO fell 18.9% to $38.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT fell 18.8% to $12.45. STAT News reporter Adam Feuerstein tweets "Intercept Pharmaceuticals Down 10% Because OCA's Future In NASH Looks Bleaker. Investors Really Want Intercept To Ditch NASH And Focus On The Approved PBC Indication."

TMC the metals company Inc. TMC dropped 17.9% to $0.5598.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 17.8% to $9.28.

Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA dropped 17.8% to $5.51.

Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 17.2% to $9.51.

89bio, Inc. ETNB fell 16.8% to $8.78.

Vivani Medical, Inc. VANI dropped 16.7% to $0.8578.

Minim, Inc. MINM fell 16.5% to $0.1773 after jumping 22% on Friday.

Carvana Co. CVNA dropped 15.7% to $4.24.

Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX fell 14.3% to $1.0228. Synaptogenix shares dropped 75% on Friday after the company announced results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of advanced Alzheimer's disease, in which the primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance.

Cue Health Inc. HLTH fell 14.2% to $2.5050.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC dropped 14.1% to $6.32.

Seer, Inc. SEER declined 13.6% to $5.40.

New Pacific Metals Corp. NEWP fell 13.4% to $2.50.

Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND dropped 13.4% to $10.61.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 12.2% to $27.97.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL dropped 11.6% to $21.66.

Gevo, Inc. GEVO fell 10.7% to $1.7950.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK fell 10.5% to $9.69.

Domo, Inc. DOMO dropped 10.5% to $14.81. Morgan Stanley maintained Domo with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $51 to $24.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN dipped 10.5% to $5.82.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT declined 9.6% to $9.45.

MasterBrand, Inc. MBC fell 9.5% to $8.42 after jumping over 20% on Friday.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY dropped 9.4% to $15.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO fell 9.3% to $10.90.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dropped 8.3% to $4.8650. AMC Entertainment announced Monday that it has raised $162 million from its AMC Preferred Equity Units since launching the stock just a few months ago.

Ardelyx, Inc ARDX fell 7.9% to $1.8050 after the company provided an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application for XPHOZAH.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 7.8% to $0.2787. Mullen Automotive recently announced it received a purchase order from Randy Marion Automotive Group for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans.

