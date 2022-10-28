ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 4:57 AM | 9 min read
Why Meta Platforms Shares Dipped Around 25%; Here Are 77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • UserTesting, Inc. USER shares jumped 91.7% to close at $7.40 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3 billion. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS climbed 71.3% to close at $2.69 after the company announced its board of directors agreed with Paine Schwartz Partners to pursue acquisition of the company for $3 per share.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR shares jumped 57.3% to close at $1.51 on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a license agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology for its Apromore process mining tool.
  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC surged 48.4% to close at $59.72 after the company announced it will be acquired by Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62 per share in cash.
  • Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN gained 36.5% to settle at $0.6827.
  • mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD gained 31.6% to close at $1.24 after the company announced a partnership with Google to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications combining the company's AssetCare platform with Google Cloud and additional Google services.
  • Impinj, Inc. PI jumped 29.2% to settle at $115.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • View, Inc. VIEW jumped 28.9% to close at $1.36.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH jumped 26.1% to close at $2.90 following Q3 results.
  • Eqonex Limited EQOS gained 24.7% to close at $0.5860.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 21.7% to close at $0.59. Acorda Therapeutics said it sees FY22 sales of $116 million to $119.7 million.
  • LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. LMAO jumped 21% to close at $10.89.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI gained 20.7% to close at $1.40.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 19.6% to close at $0.5380.
  • The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX climbed 19.1% to close at $32.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 18.2% to close at $9.76.
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 17.3% to close at $34.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued guidance.
  • Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC gained 16.5% to close at $11.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. OII shares climbed 16.5% to close at $13.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 15.2% to close at $0.3802.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE rose 15.1% to settle at $0.57.
  • Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH gained 14.2% to close at $151.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
  • Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD climbed 13.8% to close at $39.80 following Q3 results.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. NOW rose 13.4% to close at $415.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Granite Construction Incorporated GVA climbed 12.4% to close at $31.63 following strong quarterly results.
  • MSA Safety Incorporated MSA gained 12.2% to settle at $131.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS rose 12.1% to settle at $0.54. AgEagle's eBee X Series Drones are the first and only UAVs to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration for operations over people in the United States.
  • North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA gained 12.1% to close at $12.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Dana Incorporated DAN climbed 11.8% to close at $16.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
  • MarineMax, Inc. HZO gained 11.1% to close at $32.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF gained 9.9% to close at $35.79 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. ANET climbed 9.3% to close at $119.13.
  • Caterpillar Inc. CAT climbed 7.7% to close at $212.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • 2U, Inc. TWOU climbed 7.1% to close at $6.15.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC shares climbed 6.5% to close at $28.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Aegon N.V.. AEG rose 6.3% to close at $4.59. Aegon announced plans to combine its Dutch operations with a.s.r.
  • The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN rose 6.2% to close at $10.50.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares rose 4.9% to close at $49.55 following Q3 results.

 

Losers

  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ dropped 78.1% to close at $0.2209 on Thursday after the company said, given the uncertainty regarding its financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares fell 65.4% to close at $0.0726. Kalera priced its 68 million unit public offering at $0.13 per unit.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ fell 37.4% to close at $0.72. TransCode Therapeutics recently reported positive preclinical results with its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, in pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW fell 37.1% to close at $5.02. Babcock & Wilcox said it sees FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $120 million.
  • Carriage Services, Inc. CSV fell 27% to close at $23.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • World Acceptance Corporation WRLD dipped 27% to close at $75.47 following a Q2 loss.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares declined 24.6% to close at $97.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and issued Q4 revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. The company also guided FY23 expenses of $96 billion to $101 billion.
  • FormFactor, Inc. FORM dropped 24.1% to close at $20.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued Q4 guidance below estimates.
  • Sleep Number Corporation SNBR fell 22.9% to close at $ 28.23 following Q3 earnings.
  • Leju Holdings Limited LEJU dropped 21.8% to close at $1.61.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc CDIO fell 21.7% to close at $2.99. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings reported the completion of its business combination with Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.
  • TriMas Corporation TRS declined 21.2% to settle at $22.53 following weak quarterly results.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA shares fell 20.8% to close at $1.71 after the company priced a 14 million share public offering of common stock at $2 per share.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares dipped 20% to settle at $3.83. Credit Suisse Group posted a Q3 loss of $1.58 per share.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB fell 19.6% to close at $8.85.
  • Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC dropped 19.6% to close at $15.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN dropped 18.7% to close at $143.24 after the company lowered the high end of its 2022 EPS guidance.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 18.2% to close at $87.06 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Align Technology, Inc. ALGN fell 18.1% to close at $181.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dropped 17.6% to close at $1.22.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA fell 17.2% to close at $0.2652.
  • GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK declined 16.9% to settle at $1.57.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dipped 16.6% to close at $0.2750.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 16.6% to close at $0.0951.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC declined 16.2% to close at $1.19. NeuroOne recently received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc.. BNGO fell 15.9% to close at $2.1350 after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC declined 15.5% to close at $1.20.
  • Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY dropped 15.5% to close at $0.2824.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP fell 14.6% to settle at $40.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued F23 guidance below estimates.
  • Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS fell 13.5% to close at $0.7449.
  • B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY dropped 13.5% to close at $40.53.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 13.1% to close at $0.3650 after the company announced voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST dropped 13% to close at $221.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Amedisys, Inc. AMED fell 12% to close at $92.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH fell 11.1% to close at $1.92.
  • LendingClub Corporation LC shares fell 9.6% to close at $10.54 after the company issued Q4 guidance below estimates.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX shares fell 9.2% to close at $1.48 after jumping 43% on Wednesday.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. STM fell 8.3% to settle at $31.70 following Q3 results.
  • Tricida, Inc. TCDA fell 7.9% to close at $0.43 after declining 15% on Wednesday.

