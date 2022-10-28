Why Meta Platforms Shares Dipped Around 25%; Here Are 77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- UserTesting, Inc. USER shares jumped 91.7% to close at $7.40 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3 billion. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS climbed 71.3% to close at $2.69 after the company announced its board of directors agreed with Paine Schwartz Partners to pursue acquisition of the company for $3 per share.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR shares jumped 57.3% to close at $1.51 on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a license agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology for its Apromore process mining tool.
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC surged 48.4% to close at $59.72 after the company announced it will be acquired by Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62 per share in cash.
- Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN gained 36.5% to settle at $0.6827.
- mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD gained 31.6% to close at $1.24 after the company announced a partnership with Google to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications combining the company's AssetCare platform with Google Cloud and additional Google services.
- Impinj, Inc. PI jumped 29.2% to settle at $115.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- View, Inc. VIEW jumped 28.9% to close at $1.36.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH jumped 26.1% to close at $2.90 following Q3 results.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS gained 24.7% to close at $0.5860.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 21.7% to close at $0.59. Acorda Therapeutics said it sees FY22 sales of $116 million to $119.7 million.
- LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. LMAO jumped 21% to close at $10.89.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI gained 20.7% to close at $1.40.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 19.6% to close at $0.5380.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX climbed 19.1% to close at $32.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 18.2% to close at $9.76.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 17.3% to close at $34.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued guidance.
- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC gained 16.5% to close at $11.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. OII shares climbed 16.5% to close at $13.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 15.2% to close at $0.3802.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE rose 15.1% to settle at $0.57.
- Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH gained 14.2% to close at $151.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD climbed 13.8% to close at $39.80 following Q3 results.
- ServiceNow, Inc. NOW rose 13.4% to close at $415.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Granite Construction Incorporated GVA climbed 12.4% to close at $31.63 following strong quarterly results.
- MSA Safety Incorporated MSA gained 12.2% to settle at $131.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS rose 12.1% to settle at $0.54. AgEagle's eBee X Series Drones are the first and only UAVs to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration for operations over people in the United States.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA gained 12.1% to close at $12.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Dana Incorporated DAN climbed 11.8% to close at $16.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- MarineMax, Inc. HZO gained 11.1% to close at $32.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF gained 9.9% to close at $35.79 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Arista Networks, Inc. ANET climbed 9.3% to close at $119.13.
- Caterpillar Inc. CAT climbed 7.7% to close at $212.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU climbed 7.1% to close at $6.15.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC shares climbed 6.5% to close at $28.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Aegon N.V.. AEG rose 6.3% to close at $4.59. Aegon announced plans to combine its Dutch operations with a.s.r.
- The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN rose 6.2% to close at $10.50.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares rose 4.9% to close at $49.55 following Q3 results.
Losers
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ dropped 78.1% to close at $0.2209 on Thursday after the company said, given the uncertainty regarding its financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares fell 65.4% to close at $0.0726. Kalera priced its 68 million unit public offering at $0.13 per unit.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ fell 37.4% to close at $0.72. TransCode Therapeutics recently reported positive preclinical results with its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, in pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW fell 37.1% to close at $5.02. Babcock & Wilcox said it sees FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $120 million.
- Carriage Services, Inc. CSV fell 27% to close at $23.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- World Acceptance Corporation WRLD dipped 27% to close at $75.47 following a Q2 loss.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares declined 24.6% to close at $97.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and issued Q4 revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. The company also guided FY23 expenses of $96 billion to $101 billion.
- FormFactor, Inc. FORM dropped 24.1% to close at $20.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued Q4 guidance below estimates.
- Sleep Number Corporation SNBR fell 22.9% to close at $ 28.23 following Q3 earnings.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU dropped 21.8% to close at $1.61.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc CDIO fell 21.7% to close at $2.99. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings reported the completion of its business combination with Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.
- TriMas Corporation TRS declined 21.2% to settle at $22.53 following weak quarterly results.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA shares fell 20.8% to close at $1.71 after the company priced a 14 million share public offering of common stock at $2 per share.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares dipped 20% to settle at $3.83. Credit Suisse Group posted a Q3 loss of $1.58 per share.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB fell 19.6% to close at $8.85.
- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC dropped 19.6% to close at $15.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN dropped 18.7% to close at $143.24 after the company lowered the high end of its 2022 EPS guidance.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 18.2% to close at $87.06 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- Align Technology, Inc. ALGN fell 18.1% to close at $181.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dropped 17.6% to close at $1.22.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA fell 17.2% to close at $0.2652.
- GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK declined 16.9% to settle at $1.57.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dipped 16.6% to close at $0.2750.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 16.6% to close at $0.0951.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC declined 16.2% to close at $1.19. NeuroOne recently received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc.. BNGO fell 15.9% to close at $2.1350 after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC declined 15.5% to close at $1.20.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY dropped 15.5% to close at $0.2824.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP fell 14.6% to settle at $40.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued F23 guidance below estimates.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS fell 13.5% to close at $0.7449.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY dropped 13.5% to close at $40.53.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 13.1% to close at $0.3650 after the company announced voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST dropped 13% to close at $221.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Amedisys, Inc. AMED fell 12% to close at $92.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH fell 11.1% to close at $1.92.
- LendingClub Corporation LC shares fell 9.6% to close at $10.54 after the company issued Q4 guidance below estimates.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX shares fell 9.2% to close at $1.48 after jumping 43% on Wednesday.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM fell 8.3% to settle at $31.70 following Q3 results.
- Tricida, Inc. TCDA fell 7.9% to close at $0.43 after declining 15% on Wednesday.
