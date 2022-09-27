ñol

Why Aridis Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunged Around 30%; Here Are 81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 5:15 AM | 9 min read
Gainers

  • LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares climbed 97.5% to close at $4.74 on Monday after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223.
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT climbed 41% to close at $0.4499.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC climbed 36.9% to close at $2.45.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA gained 26% to close at $0.3401.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 25.5% to close at $6.65 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Melco with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $11 to $11.50.
  • Polar Power, Inc. POLA gained 25.4% to settle at $3.16.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT climbed 24.3% to close at $2.15.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 23.5% to close at $3.99. Pioneer Power Solutions, last month, said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 23.2% to close at $1.70.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT rose 22.2% to settle at $2.48.
  • Inpixon INPX jumped 21.5% to close at $0.1407 after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with KINS Technology for KINS to acquire Inpixon's enterprise apps business.
  • AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. IMPX gained 20.7% to close at $9.39.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 19.7% to close at $0.7896.
  • Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX surged 18.4% to close at $22.80.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA gained 18.2% to settle at $2.27.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE surged 17.5% to close at $1.81 after the company announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD climbed 17.1% to close at $2.60.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. AHPI gained 17.1% to close at $1.71.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN climbed 16.2% to settle at $1.87.
  • 374Water, Inc. SCWO gained 15.4% to close at $3.45.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 14.7% to close at $3.05 after amended 13G filing showed a 9.9% stake from Intracoastal Capital LLC.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT rose 14.1% to settle at $0.5888.
  • SES AI Corporation SES gained 14.1% to settle at $5.09.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO surged 13.9% to close at $1.64.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT surged 12.7% to settle at $0.7350.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 12% to close at $66.80 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Wynn with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $87.50 to $91.
  • Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS surged 12% to settle at $0.8175.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS climbed 11.8% to close at $39.66 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Las Vegas Sands with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $58 to $60.
  • Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT climbed 11.1% to close at $5.00.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV gained 10.6% to close at $4.91.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH climbed 10.4% to close at $6.35.
  • Value Line, Inc. VALU gained 10.4% to close at $51.85. Value Line recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.47.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 10.3% to close at $0.3750 after dropping around 23% on Friday.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI surged 10.1% to settle at $4.71.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU jumped 9.7% to close at $24.17.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 9.6% to close at $0.8404 after the company announced FF Top will dismiss its lawsuit against the company and its board of directors. The company also announced a new $100 million financing commitment.
  • Chegg, Inc. CHGG climbed 9.1% to close at $20.67 after Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
  • Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC rose 8.3% to settle at $9.93. Allwyn AG and Cohn Robbins Holdings have mutually agreed not to proceed with their earlier proposed business combination.
  • Leslie's, Inc. LESL gained 8.3% to close at $14.57 following an announcement that the company will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
  • Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW gained 7.7% to close at $9.29 following news the company will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600
  • Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 6.7% to close at $5.60.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares rose 5.2% to close at $1.22. Gaotu Techedu recently reported Q2 sales of $80.29 million.


Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares dipped 68.6% to close at $0.5029 on Monday. Powerbridge Technologies announced the launch of its soccer collectable NFTs on Ali Auction.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ fell 43.8% to settle at $1.67.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares dropped 40.9% to close at $1.88 after jumping 92% on Friday.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW declined 39.4% to close at $1.23 after dipping around 34% on Friday.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS fell 29.7% to close at $0.8503. Aridis Pharmaceuticals announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • NantHealth, Inc. NH fell 28.7% to close at $0.2712.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dipped 27.7% to close at $4.77.
  • Presto Automation, Inc. PRST dropped 26.8% to close at $2.1950. The company recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 23% to close at $40.72 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH dipped 21.9% to close at $0.09.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 21.8% to close at $3.52. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • Winc, Inc. WBEV fell 20.9% to close at $0.7480.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL dropped 20.1% to close at $6.62.
  • Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR fell 20% to settle at $1.00.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. DLPN dropped 19.4% to close at $2.90.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA declined 18.9% to close at $1.46.
  • Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW dropped 18.5% to close at $0.6924. Jupiter Wellness recently signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Rejoy Inc to develop prescription products for the treatment of nipple neuropathies for breast cancer patients.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI fell 18.1% to close at $0.4426.
  • Volta Inc. VLTA fell 17.6% to close at $1.59. Volta announced controlled equity offering sales agreement. The company said it may offer and sell from time to time up to $150 million of shares.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV fell 16.7% to close at $0.4499.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC dropped 15.9% to close at $0.2201.
  • CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 15.8% to close at $9.50.
  • SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG fell 15.7% to close at $0.6916.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX declined 15.5% to close at $6.29.
  • SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT dipped 15.1% to close at $0.90.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR fell 14.9% to close at $11.74.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dropped 14.5% to close at $6.83 after the company announced it entered into an equity distribution agreement.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA dropped 13.9% to close at $5.20.
  • Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT dipped 13.2% to close at $6.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust named Brian E. Donley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX fell 12.9% to close at $1.42 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
  • ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS fell 12.1% to close at $147.68 following an announcement the company will be replaced in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • WideOpenWest, Inc. WOW fell 11.7% to settle at $12.12.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR dropped 11.4% to close at $11.95.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 10.1% to settle at $18.87.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF dipped 10% to close at $1.86.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dropped 9.5% to close at $1.82.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares fell 9.3% to close at $0.34 after jumping 46% on Friday.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS dropped 8% to close at $12.61.
  • Scholastic Corporation SCHL fell 7.8% to close at $30.82.

