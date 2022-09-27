Why Aridis Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunged Around 30%; Here Are 81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares climbed 97.5% to close at $4.74 on Monday after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT climbed 41% to close at $0.4499.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC climbed 36.9% to close at $2.45.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA gained 26% to close at $0.3401.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 25.5% to close at $6.65 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Melco with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $11 to $11.50.
- Polar Power, Inc. POLA gained 25.4% to settle at $3.16.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT climbed 24.3% to close at $2.15.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 23.5% to close at $3.99. Pioneer Power Solutions, last month, said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 23.2% to close at $1.70.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT rose 22.2% to settle at $2.48.
- Inpixon INPX jumped 21.5% to close at $0.1407 after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with KINS Technology for KINS to acquire Inpixon's enterprise apps business.
- AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. IMPX gained 20.7% to close at $9.39.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 19.7% to close at $0.7896.
- Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX surged 18.4% to close at $22.80.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA gained 18.2% to settle at $2.27.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE surged 17.5% to close at $1.81 after the company announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD climbed 17.1% to close at $2.60.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. AHPI gained 17.1% to close at $1.71.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN climbed 16.2% to settle at $1.87.
- 374Water, Inc. SCWO gained 15.4% to close at $3.45.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 14.7% to close at $3.05 after amended 13G filing showed a 9.9% stake from Intracoastal Capital LLC.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT rose 14.1% to settle at $0.5888.
- SES AI Corporation SES gained 14.1% to settle at $5.09.
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO surged 13.9% to close at $1.64.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT surged 12.7% to settle at $0.7350.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 12% to close at $66.80 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Wynn with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $87.50 to $91.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS surged 12% to settle at $0.8175.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS climbed 11.8% to close at $39.66 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Las Vegas Sands with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $58 to $60.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT climbed 11.1% to close at $5.00.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV gained 10.6% to close at $4.91.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH climbed 10.4% to close at $6.35.
- Value Line, Inc. VALU gained 10.4% to close at $51.85. Value Line recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.47.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 10.3% to close at $0.3750 after dropping around 23% on Friday.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI surged 10.1% to settle at $4.71.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU jumped 9.7% to close at $24.17.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 9.6% to close at $0.8404 after the company announced FF Top will dismiss its lawsuit against the company and its board of directors. The company also announced a new $100 million financing commitment.
- Chegg, Inc. CHGG climbed 9.1% to close at $20.67 after Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC rose 8.3% to settle at $9.93. Allwyn AG and Cohn Robbins Holdings have mutually agreed not to proceed with their earlier proposed business combination.
- Leslie's, Inc. LESL gained 8.3% to close at $14.57 following an announcement that the company will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW gained 7.7% to close at $9.29 following news the company will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600
- Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 6.7% to close at $5.60.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares rose 5.2% to close at $1.22. Gaotu Techedu recently reported Q2 sales of $80.29 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares dipped 68.6% to close at $0.5029 on Monday. Powerbridge Technologies announced the launch of its soccer collectable NFTs on Ali Auction.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ fell 43.8% to settle at $1.67.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares dropped 40.9% to close at $1.88 after jumping 92% on Friday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW declined 39.4% to close at $1.23 after dipping around 34% on Friday.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS fell 29.7% to close at $0.8503. Aridis Pharmaceuticals announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH fell 28.7% to close at $0.2712.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dipped 27.7% to close at $4.77.
- Presto Automation, Inc. PRST dropped 26.8% to close at $2.1950. The company recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 23% to close at $40.72 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH dipped 21.9% to close at $0.09.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 21.8% to close at $3.52. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV fell 20.9% to close at $0.7480.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL dropped 20.1% to close at $6.62.
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR fell 20% to settle at $1.00.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. DLPN dropped 19.4% to close at $2.90.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA declined 18.9% to close at $1.46.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW dropped 18.5% to close at $0.6924. Jupiter Wellness recently signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Rejoy Inc to develop prescription products for the treatment of nipple neuropathies for breast cancer patients.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI fell 18.1% to close at $0.4426.
- Volta Inc. VLTA fell 17.6% to close at $1.59. Volta announced controlled equity offering sales agreement. The company said it may offer and sell from time to time up to $150 million of shares.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV fell 16.7% to close at $0.4499.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC dropped 15.9% to close at $0.2201.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 15.8% to close at $9.50.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG fell 15.7% to close at $0.6916.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX declined 15.5% to close at $6.29.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT dipped 15.1% to close at $0.90.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR fell 14.9% to close at $11.74.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dropped 14.5% to close at $6.83 after the company announced it entered into an equity distribution agreement.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA dropped 13.9% to close at $5.20.
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT dipped 13.2% to close at $6.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust named Brian E. Donley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX fell 12.9% to close at $1.42 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
- ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS fell 12.1% to close at $147.68 following an announcement the company will be replaced in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. WOW fell 11.7% to settle at $12.12.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR dropped 11.4% to close at $11.95.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 10.1% to settle at $18.87.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF dipped 10% to close at $1.86.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dropped 9.5% to close at $1.82.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares fell 9.3% to close at $0.34 after jumping 46% on Friday.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS dropped 8% to close at $12.61.
- Scholastic Corporation SCHL fell 7.8% to close at $30.82.
