ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bank Stocks Traded Sharply Higher; Here's 65 Biggest Movers From Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 5:43 AM | 8 min read

Gainers

  • United Maritime Corporation USEA shares climbed 175.9% to close at $6.07 on Friday. United Maritime, on Tuesday, announced acquisition of four oil tankers and filed for stock offering on Wednesday.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL shares jumped 72.4% to close at $5.00 after the company announced FLYINGGROUP has conditionally pre-ordered up to 50 VX4 aircrafts.
  • ITHAX Acquisition Corp. ITHX gained 40.6% to close at $13.99.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX jumped 38.9% to close at $0.30 after declining over 36% on Thursday. NYMOX received deficiency letter from NASDAQ.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL gained 31.6% to close at $5.92.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. CETX rose 30.7% to close at $0.4069 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Auddia Inc. AUUD gained 30% to close at $1.30.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS rose 28.3% to close at $1.09.
  • NexImmune, Inc. NEXI climbed 24.5% to close at $1.83 after the company received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first cellular therapy product candidate NEXI-003 addressing solid tumors..
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 24.4% to settle at $10.01. Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on the stock and raised its price target form $4 to $8.
  • Datasea Inc. DTSS gained 23.8% to settle at $2.18, amid a drop in Treasury yields, which has helped lift growth stocks.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT rose 21.6% to close at $9.91 after the company announced data from its Phase 1 Durasert and Vorolanib in Ophthalmology clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901.
  • NuCana plc NCNA gained 21.5% to close at $1.30.
  • Velo3D, Inc. VLD rose 20% to close at $2.64.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. SLGL jumped 19.2% to close at $5.47.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 19.1% to close at $1.06.
  • Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH rose 17.6% to close at $1.67.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 16.2% to close at $20.40 following a WSJ report suggesting Elliott Management has been in discussions with the company.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM rose 15.4% to close at $0.6806. Sonim Technologies CEO Peter Liu Hao reported the purchase of 952,381 shares at an average price of $0.84 per share.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. SYPR gained 15% to close at $ 2.45.
  • DraftKings Inc. DKNG gained 14.6% to close at $12.86 amid a rebound in the overall market.
  • Power REIT PW jumped 14% to close at $13.45.
  • Citigroup Inc. C jumped 13.2% to close at $49.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL rose 13% to close at $1.48.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 10.5% to close at $2.64 after gaining 10% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation ISO rose 10.4% to close at $3.30.
  • VOXX International Corporation VOXX gained 9.2% to close at $7.11. VOXX International recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS rose 7.9% to close at $1.23.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK gained 7.3% to close at $43.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Bank of America Corporation BAC rose 7% to settle at $32.25. Shares of banks and financial services companies traded higher as investors assessed this week's earnings report from several notable companies in the sector.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF gained 6.5% to close at $1.14. 180 Life Sciences, last month, received a written response from the U.K.'s regulatory agency and U.S. FDA related to questions submitted in a Type C meeting request for anti-TNF treatment, adalimumab, to treat early-stage Dupuytren's disease.
  • Wells Fargo & Company WFC rose 6.2% to close at $41.13 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH rose 5.4% to close at $529.75 as the company reported Q2 FY22 sales of $80.3 billion, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $79.68 billion, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB gained 5.2% to close at $46.57 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
  • Morgan Stanley MS gained 4.5% to close at $78.05. Shares of banks and financial services companies traded higher as investors assessed this week's earnings report from several notable companies in the sector.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS rose 4.4% to close at $293.87. Goldman Sachs Group is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday.

 

Losers

  • Codexis, Inc. CDXS shares dipped 44.7% to close at $6.67 on Friday after the company issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN fell 34.6% to close at $1.5950.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN dipped 30% to close at $0.1630 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 28.9% to close at $0.44. BIMI recently entered into definitive agreement to acquire Phenix Bio Inc. for $1.8 million.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL dipped 27.8% to settle at $2.31.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS fell 22.4% to close at $0.1190.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 21.4% to close at $0.1570 after the company announced a private placement.
  • ProKidney Corp. PROK declined 20% to settle at $7.02.
  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ATIP dropped 19.9% to settle at $1.25.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 17.9% to close at $0.8780. Morgan Stanley maintained Evofem Biosciences with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $2 to $0.75.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG fell 17.1% to close at $35.90 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 16.6% to close at $0.37. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently received Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price compliance.
  • Harsco Corporation HSC fell 15.3% to close at $4.91 after the company updated its expected financial results for Q2 and FY22 outlook. The company expects Q2 U.S. GAAP operating loss from continuing operations of $(95) million - $(97) million (prior view for income of $17 million - $22 million).
  • QualTek Services Inc. QTEK dipped 15.2% to close at $1.12.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM declined 14.3% to close at $3.84.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR fell 14% to close at $95.70.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG fell 12.9% to close at $15.46.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN fell 12.6% to close at $10.74.
  • Quhuo Limited QH fell 12.1% to close at $0.3106.
  • American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT fell 11.2% to close at $8.37. American Outdoor Brands recently reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 28.8% year-over-year to $45.89 million, beating the consensus of $45.49 million.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. MUX fell 11% to close at $0.3561.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR fell 9.6% to close at $1.23.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH fell 9.4% to close at $10.49.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG fell 8.4% to close at $0.6299 after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB dropped 8.4% to close at $66.71. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands with a Market Perform rating.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 7.6% to close at $1.70. XORTX recently announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM dropped 5.7% to close at $1.65 as the company announced new data from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) during the American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ fell 5.4% to close at $2.83. TDH Holdings announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of its registration statement. The company will not proceed with its proposed offering.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER fell 5.2% to close at $0.4700.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas