Why Bank Stocks Traded Sharply Higher; Here's 65 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- United Maritime Corporation USEA shares climbed 175.9% to close at $6.07 on Friday. United Maritime, on Tuesday, announced acquisition of four oil tankers and filed for stock offering on Wednesday.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL shares jumped 72.4% to close at $5.00 after the company announced FLYINGGROUP has conditionally pre-ordered up to 50 VX4 aircrafts.
- ITHAX Acquisition Corp. ITHX gained 40.6% to close at $13.99.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX jumped 38.9% to close at $0.30 after declining over 36% on Thursday. NYMOX received deficiency letter from NASDAQ.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL gained 31.6% to close at $5.92.
- Cemtrex, Inc. CETX rose 30.7% to close at $0.4069 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Auddia Inc. AUUD gained 30% to close at $1.30.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS rose 28.3% to close at $1.09.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI climbed 24.5% to close at $1.83 after the company received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first cellular therapy product candidate NEXI-003 addressing solid tumors..
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 24.4% to settle at $10.01. Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on the stock and raised its price target form $4 to $8.
- Datasea Inc. DTSS gained 23.8% to settle at $2.18, amid a drop in Treasury yields, which has helped lift growth stocks.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT rose 21.6% to close at $9.91 after the company announced data from its Phase 1 Durasert and Vorolanib in Ophthalmology clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901.
- NuCana plc NCNA gained 21.5% to close at $1.30.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD rose 20% to close at $2.64.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. SLGL jumped 19.2% to close at $5.47.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 19.1% to close at $1.06.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH rose 17.6% to close at $1.67.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 16.2% to close at $20.40 following a WSJ report suggesting Elliott Management has been in discussions with the company.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM rose 15.4% to close at $0.6806. Sonim Technologies CEO Peter Liu Hao reported the purchase of 952,381 shares at an average price of $0.84 per share.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. SYPR gained 15% to close at $ 2.45.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG gained 14.6% to close at $12.86 amid a rebound in the overall market.
- Power REIT PW jumped 14% to close at $13.45.
- Citigroup Inc. C jumped 13.2% to close at $49.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL rose 13% to close at $1.48.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 10.5% to close at $2.64 after gaining 10% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
- IsoPlexis Corporation ISO rose 10.4% to close at $3.30.
- VOXX International Corporation VOXX gained 9.2% to close at $7.11. VOXX International recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS rose 7.9% to close at $1.23.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK gained 7.3% to close at $43.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Bank of America Corporation BAC rose 7% to settle at $32.25. Shares of banks and financial services companies traded higher as investors assessed this week's earnings report from several notable companies in the sector.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF gained 6.5% to close at $1.14. 180 Life Sciences, last month, received a written response from the U.K.'s regulatory agency and U.S. FDA related to questions submitted in a Type C meeting request for anti-TNF treatment, adalimumab, to treat early-stage Dupuytren's disease.
- Wells Fargo & Company WFC rose 6.2% to close at $41.13 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH rose 5.4% to close at $529.75 as the company reported Q2 FY22 sales of $80.3 billion, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $79.68 billion, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
- U.S. Bancorp USB gained 5.2% to close at $46.57 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- Morgan Stanley MS gained 4.5% to close at $78.05. Shares of banks and financial services companies traded higher as investors assessed this week's earnings report from several notable companies in the sector.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS rose 4.4% to close at $293.87. Goldman Sachs Group is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday.
Losers
- Codexis, Inc. CDXS shares dipped 44.7% to close at $6.67 on Friday after the company issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN fell 34.6% to close at $1.5950.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN dipped 30% to close at $0.1630 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 28.9% to close at $0.44. BIMI recently entered into definitive agreement to acquire Phenix Bio Inc. for $1.8 million.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL dipped 27.8% to settle at $2.31.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS fell 22.4% to close at $0.1190.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 21.4% to close at $0.1570 after the company announced a private placement.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK declined 20% to settle at $7.02.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ATIP dropped 19.9% to settle at $1.25.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 17.9% to close at $0.8780. Morgan Stanley maintained Evofem Biosciences with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $2 to $0.75.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG fell 17.1% to close at $35.90 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 16.6% to close at $0.37. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently received Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price compliance.
- Harsco Corporation HSC fell 15.3% to close at $4.91 after the company updated its expected financial results for Q2 and FY22 outlook. The company expects Q2 U.S. GAAP operating loss from continuing operations of $(95) million - $(97) million (prior view for income of $17 million - $22 million).
- QualTek Services Inc. QTEK dipped 15.2% to close at $1.12.
- CEL-SCI Corporation CVM declined 14.3% to close at $3.84.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR fell 14% to close at $95.70.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG fell 12.9% to close at $15.46.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN fell 12.6% to close at $10.74.
- Quhuo Limited QH fell 12.1% to close at $0.3106.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT fell 11.2% to close at $8.37. American Outdoor Brands recently reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 28.8% year-over-year to $45.89 million, beating the consensus of $45.49 million.
- McEwen Mining Inc. MUX fell 11% to close at $0.3561.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR fell 9.6% to close at $1.23.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH fell 9.4% to close at $10.49.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG fell 8.4% to close at $0.6299 after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB dropped 8.4% to close at $66.71. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands with a Market Perform rating.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 7.6% to close at $1.70. XORTX recently announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM dropped 5.7% to close at $1.65 as the company announced new data from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) during the American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ fell 5.4% to close at $2.83. TDH Holdings announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of its registration statement. The company will not proceed with its proposed offering.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER fell 5.2% to close at $0.4700.
