Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 77 companies made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX).

(NYSE:BAX). The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG).

(NASDAQ:EYEG). Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 24.97% to hit its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) stock drifted down 1.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $73.89.

(NYSE:BEKE) shares hit a yearly low of $18.82. The stock was down 5.98% on the session. Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.98. The stock traded down 0.42%.

(NYSE:PCG) shares fell to $8.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%. Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.30.

(NYSE:CPB) shares made a new 52-week low of $42.26 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. FMC (NYSE:FMC) shares hit a yearly low of $95.62. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.

(NYSE:SAM) shares moved up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $656.65, drifting up 0.15%. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMED) shares made a new 52-week low of $198.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 20.55% for the day. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.90. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

(NYSE:FSLY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $33.87 and moving down 21.15%. Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.10. Shares traded up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:YY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $48.46 and moving down 1.9%. Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $107.00. The stock traded down 24.97%.

(NASDAQ:CCMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $126.88. The stock traded down 11.01%. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.92%.

(NYSE:HUYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.09%. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) stock drifted up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.50.

(AMEX:NG) stock drifted down 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.47. ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%.

(NYSE:BVN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.70 and moving down 2.63%. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.13%.

(NYSE:MAX) stock drifted down 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.08. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares were down 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.69.

(NYSE:SPNT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.27 and moving up 0.64%. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $7.65. Shares traded down 3.45%.

(NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell to $48.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:DOYU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.62 and moving up 0.55%. Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:TALK) shares fell to $5.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.18%. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.90 on Thursday, moving down 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:MYPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.52. Shares traded down 0.71%. Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) stock hit $10.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.17%.

(NASDAQ:RYTM) stock drifted down 4.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.06. LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) stock drifted up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.09.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 19.05%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.28 and moving down 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:GLBL) stock drifted down 0.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.33. The stock traded down 4.99%.

(NASDAQ:MGTA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock hit $6.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:PBYI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.77 and moving up 0.15%. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Thursday, moving down 2.57%.

(NASDAQ:TLIS) stock drifted up 0.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.41. Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares fell to $8.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:YJ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 1.87%. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock hit $6.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.9%.

(NYSE:HRTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.0%. Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock hit $2.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.29%.

(NASDAQ:BLSA) stock hit $9.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.07%. CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

(AMEX:USAS) shares moved down 1.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27, drifting down 1.54%. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were down 12.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.68.

(NASDAQ:XERS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was down 16.49% on the session. Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ORPH) shares set a new yearly low of $4.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock hit $1.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%.

(NASDAQ:SIOX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.98. The stock was down 0.74% for the day. Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:PAYS) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.38. Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

(AMEX:CHFW) shares fell to $9.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.51%. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.95%.

(AMEX:PHGE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.86. The stock was down 5.84% for the day. Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MINM) stock hit $2.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.07%. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:TRKA) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock traded down 1.12%. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.70. Shares traded down 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:RMTI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%. UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock drifted down 2.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.27.

(NASDAQ:UNCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Thursday, moving up 3.77%. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock traded down 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:MRM) shares fell to $6.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.26%. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.58%.

