Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning saw 78 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT).

(NASDAQ:EDTK) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 14.84% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Monday morning, moving down 3.4%.

(NYSE:LU) shares hit a yearly low of $10.52. The stock was down 4.35% on the session. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $142.88 and moving down 4.21%.

(NASDAQ:GDRX) shares set a new yearly low of $33.33 this morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares were down 6.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.61.

(NASDAQ:IQ) shares were down 3.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.03. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares set a new yearly low of $103.90 this morning. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.

(NYSE:YSG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.90 and moving down 5.0%. Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.33.

(NASDAQ:IONS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $35.54 and moving down 1.26%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $45.80. Shares traded down 2.58%.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) stock hit a yearly low of $70.77. The stock was down 3.96% for the day. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.77. Shares traded down 4.77%.

(NASDAQ:BIGC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%. JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares made a new 52-week low of $34.54 on Monday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

(NYSE:HAE) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $60.19, drifting 0.0% (flat). Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Monday, moving down 6.81%.

(NASDAQ:RETA) shares moved down 1.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.10, drifting down 1.52%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock hit a yearly low of $20.45. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VERX) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.92. The stock traded down 1.09%. Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares moved down 5.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.43, drifting down 5.49%.

(NASDAQ:TREE) shares were down 3.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $175.82. Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) stock drifted down 7.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.55.

(NYSE:VVNT) shares moved down 3.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03, drifting down 3.11%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.26%.

(NASDAQ:AUPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.90. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday, moving down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:RIDE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.88%. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) stock hit a yearly low of $19.32. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ:YQ) shares moved down 6.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.07, drifting down 6.7%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares fell to $14.24 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:BTAI) stock drifted up 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.60. Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.50.

(NASDAQ:CARA) shares set a new yearly low of $12.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.23% on the session. Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15. The stock traded down 5.22%.

(NYSE:IPOD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.15 and moving down 0.88%. BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock hit $1.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.31%.

(NASDAQ:AXDX) shares were down 5.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.80. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.06. The stock traded down 1.91%.

(NASDAQ:ATHX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.25%. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DUO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.63. Shares traded down 5.18%. HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday, moving down 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:RDHL) shares set a new yearly low of $6.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session. BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.74%.

(NASDAQ:CODX) shares were down 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.69. PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares hit a yearly low of $3.43. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OPTN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.95 and moving down 2.9%. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.48. The stock traded down 6.62%.

(NASDAQ:VYGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.96. The stock was down 5.8% on the session. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.87 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:LOGC) shares fell to $4.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HTOO) stock drifted down 4.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.49. Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Monday, moving down 4.09%.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.20. The stock was down 2.97% for the day. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Monday, moving down 4.49%. Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.01%.

(NASDAQ:EVFM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Monday morning, moving down 2.22%.

(NASDAQ:GLYC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TARA) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Monday. The stock was down 4.58% for the day. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:QK) shares moved down 7.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76, drifting down 7.25%. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 3.67%.

(NASDAQ:PBTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.35. Shares traded down 1.44%. F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares were down 9.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.40.

(NASDAQ:KRBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.02. The stock traded down 10.0%. Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday morning, moving down 5.41%.

(NASDAQ:PULM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.78% on the session. Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock hit $5.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.03%.

(NASDAQ:SNGX) shares fell to $1.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.84%. Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares moved down 6.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.53, drifting down 6.12%.

(NASDAQ:SONN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.60. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.