Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 88 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) shares hit a yearly low of $68.33. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.