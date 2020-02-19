Market Overview

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 4:28am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 168.4% to close at $9.20 on Tuesday after the company reported positive top-line data from ancillary acute hemodynamic study of INOpulse for treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares gained 45.4% to close at $4.35.
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) surged 29.4% to close at $13.00.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares gained 25.8% to close at $3.90 following 13D filing from David Tepper's Appaloosa showing a 7.4% stake in the company.
  • Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) climbed 24.4% to close at $50.66 after Franklin Resources announced it plans to acquire the company for $50 per share.
  • Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) rose 23.9% to close at $0.3470 after the company received extension on initial borrowing base deficiency payment and announced purchase and sale agreement to divest certain assets.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 23.6% to close at $4.19.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares rose 22.7% to close at $6.33 after reporting financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) rose 21.7% to close at $18.50.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 21% to close at $20.40.
  • Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) jumped 20.9% to close at $6.65.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) jumped 19.4% to close at $7.20.
  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares gained 18.6% to close at $31.90.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 18.3% to close at $2.46.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) jumped 18% to close at $10.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 17.4% to close at $2.70.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 17.3% to close at $11.30.
  • CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares gained 16.8% to close at $34.87 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
  • Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) surged 16.7% to close at $9.25.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares climbed 16.2% to close at $5.81.
  • TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) shares jumped 16.1% to close at $18.00.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) rose 16.1% to close at $7.43.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) climbed 15.8% to close at $3.00.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 15.3% to close at $1.36 after falling over 7% on Friday.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares gained 15.3% to close at $0.6801 after the company reported unaudited financial results for its third fiscal quarter on Friday.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 15.1% to close at $5.35.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 14.5% to close at $4.90.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 14.2% to close at $2.90.
  • MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) gained 14.1% to close at $7.59.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) climbed 13.5% to close at $3.03.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) gained 12.7% to close at $12.43.
  • Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 12.2% to close at $3.23.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) climbed 12.1% to close at $7.42 after the company announced highest-grade discovery to date at Las Chispas.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 11.8% to close at $4.37. Blue Apron reported weak quarterly earnings and disclosed that it is evaluating a range of strategic alternatives.
  • Continental Materials Corporation (NYSE: CUO) surged 11.7% to close at $10.44.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 11.4% to close at $3.62.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) gained 11.3% to close at $6.79.
  • Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) rose 11.1% to close at $12.57. Amherst Residential acquired Front Yard Residential for $12.50 per share in cash.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) surged 11% to close at $3.22.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 10.8% to close at $2.66.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 10.6% to close at $3.23.
  • Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 10.6% to close at $2.35.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 10.6% to close at $7.96.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) rose 10.5% to close at $7.37.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) climbed 10.4% to close at $9.21.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 9.7% to close at $37.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) gained 9.3% to close at $123.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) climbed 9.1% to close at $115.29 following Q4 results.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) surged 7% to close at $26.05 after the company announced it will acquire Legg Mason for $50 per share in cash. Franklin Resources will now have a combined $1.5 trillion in assets under management.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) climbed 6.2% to close at $141.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 5.7% to close at $30.30. Virgin Galactic shares jumped over 21% on Friday after the company announced it relocated SpaceShipTwo to its commercial headquarters, inching the company closer to implementing its commercial service.
  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 5.2% to close at $29.71 after the company's 13G showed that Berkshire Hathaway paid $550 million for roughly 2.4% stake in the company.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) shares fell 30.7% to close at $6.90 on Tuesday.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 26.7% to close at $0.77. Summer Infant shares climbed 288% on Friday after the company reported restructuring of its business, which is expected to result in an annualized cost savings of $7.5 million.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares tumbled 24.3% to close at $14.79 on Tuesday after the company announced that the SEC is conducting an investigation into the company's past accounting and financial reporting. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance which was in-line with analyst estimates.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) fell 18.6% to close at $3.45. Trans World Entertainment reported shareholder approval of sale of its FYE segment.
  • Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) dipped 18.3% to close at $28.21 after the company agreed to sell China distillation business. Koppers expects preliminary Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.29 on sales of $393.2 million.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 15.2% to close at $5.75.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 15.2% to close at $2.18 after reporting FY19 results.
  • CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) dipped 13.8% to close at $4.20.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares dropped 13.2% to close at $2.56.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 12.1% to close at $2.92.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $6.21.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dipped 11.7% to close at $22.30 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 10.8% to close at $2.48.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) dropped 10.6% to close at $16.16.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 10.5% to close at $5.55.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 9.8% to close at $6.09.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 9.7% to close at $6.14.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 9.5% to close at $21.82 after reporting downbeat Q4 profit.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 9.1% to close at $11.44 after dropping 20% on Friday.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) tumbled 9.1% to close at $1.99.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 9.1% to close at $3.41.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) fell 8.9% to close at $2.37.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dropped 8.7% to close at $10.21.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 7.1% to close at $3.90.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 6.6% to close at $0.4950.
  • Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) dropped 6.2% to close at $30.68 after the company cut its FY20 earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 6% to close at $4.36.
  • HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 5.6% to close at $35.82 after the bank announced it will cut 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years following weak pre-tax profit results.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

