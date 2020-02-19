80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 168.4% to close at $9.20 on Tuesday after the company reported positive top-line data from ancillary acute hemodynamic study of INOpulse for treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares gained 45.4% to close at $4.35.
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) surged 29.4% to close at $13.00.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares gained 25.8% to close at $3.90 following 13D filing from David Tepper's Appaloosa showing a 7.4% stake in the company.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) climbed 24.4% to close at $50.66 after Franklin Resources announced it plans to acquire the company for $50 per share.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) rose 23.9% to close at $0.3470 after the company received extension on initial borrowing base deficiency payment and announced purchase and sale agreement to divest certain assets.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 23.6% to close at $4.19.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares rose 22.7% to close at $6.33 after reporting financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) rose 21.7% to close at $18.50.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 21% to close at $20.40.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) jumped 20.9% to close at $6.65.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) jumped 19.4% to close at $7.20.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares gained 18.6% to close at $31.90.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 18.3% to close at $2.46.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) jumped 18% to close at $10.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 17.4% to close at $2.70.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 17.3% to close at $11.30.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares gained 16.8% to close at $34.87 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) surged 16.7% to close at $9.25.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares climbed 16.2% to close at $5.81.
- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) shares jumped 16.1% to close at $18.00.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) rose 16.1% to close at $7.43.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) climbed 15.8% to close at $3.00.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 15.3% to close at $1.36 after falling over 7% on Friday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares gained 15.3% to close at $0.6801 after the company reported unaudited financial results for its third fiscal quarter on Friday.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 15.1% to close at $5.35.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 14.5% to close at $4.90.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 14.2% to close at $2.90.
- MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) gained 14.1% to close at $7.59.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) climbed 13.5% to close at $3.03.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) gained 12.7% to close at $12.43.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 12.2% to close at $3.23.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) climbed 12.1% to close at $7.42 after the company announced highest-grade discovery to date at Las Chispas.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 11.8% to close at $4.37. Blue Apron reported weak quarterly earnings and disclosed that it is evaluating a range of strategic alternatives.
- Continental Materials Corporation (NYSE: CUO) surged 11.7% to close at $10.44.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 11.4% to close at $3.62.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) gained 11.3% to close at $6.79.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) rose 11.1% to close at $12.57. Amherst Residential acquired Front Yard Residential for $12.50 per share in cash.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) surged 11% to close at $3.22.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 10.8% to close at $2.66.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 10.6% to close at $3.23.
- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 10.6% to close at $2.35.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 10.6% to close at $7.96.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) rose 10.5% to close at $7.37.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) climbed 10.4% to close at $9.21.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 9.7% to close at $37.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) gained 9.3% to close at $123.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) climbed 9.1% to close at $115.29 following Q4 results.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) surged 7% to close at $26.05 after the company announced it will acquire Legg Mason for $50 per share in cash. Franklin Resources will now have a combined $1.5 trillion in assets under management.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) climbed 6.2% to close at $141.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 5.7% to close at $30.30. Virgin Galactic shares jumped over 21% on Friday after the company announced it relocated SpaceShipTwo to its commercial headquarters, inching the company closer to implementing its commercial service.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 5.2% to close at $29.71 after the company's 13G showed that Berkshire Hathaway paid $550 million for roughly 2.4% stake in the company.
Losers
- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) shares fell 30.7% to close at $6.90 on Tuesday.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 26.7% to close at $0.77. Summer Infant shares climbed 288% on Friday after the company reported restructuring of its business, which is expected to result in an annualized cost savings of $7.5 million.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares tumbled 24.3% to close at $14.79 on Tuesday after the company announced that the SEC is conducting an investigation into the company's past accounting and financial reporting. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance which was in-line with analyst estimates.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) fell 18.6% to close at $3.45. Trans World Entertainment reported shareholder approval of sale of its FYE segment.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) dipped 18.3% to close at $28.21 after the company agreed to sell China distillation business. Koppers expects preliminary Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.29 on sales of $393.2 million.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 15.2% to close at $5.75.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 15.2% to close at $2.18 after reporting FY19 results.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) dipped 13.8% to close at $4.20.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares dropped 13.2% to close at $2.56.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 12.1% to close at $2.92.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $6.21.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dipped 11.7% to close at $22.30 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 10.8% to close at $2.48.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) dropped 10.6% to close at $16.16.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 10.5% to close at $5.55.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 9.8% to close at $6.09.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 9.7% to close at $6.14.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 9.5% to close at $21.82 after reporting downbeat Q4 profit.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 9.1% to close at $11.44 after dropping 20% on Friday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) tumbled 9.1% to close at $1.99.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 9.1% to close at $3.41.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) fell 8.9% to close at $2.37.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dropped 8.7% to close at $10.21.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 7.1% to close at $3.90.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 6.6% to close at $0.4950.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) dropped 6.2% to close at $30.68 after the company cut its FY20 earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 6% to close at $4.36.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 5.6% to close at $35.82 after the bank announced it will cut 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years following weak pre-tax profit results.
