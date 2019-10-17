Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 108 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Enbridge (OTC: EBRGF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 14.29% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Thursday:

Enbridge (OTC: EBRGF) shares fell to $10.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.