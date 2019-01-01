QQQ
Leading Edge Materials Corp is a Canada based exploration company. It is involved in the exploration and development of resource properties in Sweden and Finland with corporate operations in Canada. The company is focused on the supply of the materials needed for the generation, storage, and preservation of low carbon energy. The properties owned by the company are Woxna Graphite Mine located in central Sweden, and Norra Karr Mine, a rare earth element resource, located in south-central Sweden, and Bergby project.

Leading Edge Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leading Edge Materials (OTCQB: LEMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leading Edge Materials's (LEMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leading Edge Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leading Edge Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF)?

A

The stock price for Leading Edge Materials (OTCQB: LEMIF) is $0.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leading Edge Materials.

Q

When is Leading Edge Materials (OTCQB:LEMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Leading Edge Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leading Edge Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF) operate in?

A

Leading Edge Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.