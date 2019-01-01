Leading Edge Materials Corp is a Canada based exploration company. It is involved in the exploration and development of resource properties in Sweden and Finland with corporate operations in Canada. The company is focused on the supply of the materials needed for the generation, storage, and preservation of low carbon energy. The properties owned by the company are Woxna Graphite Mine located in central Sweden, and Norra Karr Mine, a rare earth element resource, located in south-central Sweden, and Bergby project.