Range
0.14 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
58.2K/10.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
26.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.15
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
192.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rugby Mining Ltd is an exploration stage company. The company with its subsidiaries is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. Its activities are all in the one industry segment of mineral property acquisition, exploration and development. Some of the projects of the company are Cobrasco, Colombia Gold and Many more.

Rugby Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rugby Mining (RBMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rugby Mining (OTCPK: RBMNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rugby Mining's (RBMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rugby Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Rugby Mining (RBMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rugby Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Rugby Mining (RBMNF)?

A

The stock price for Rugby Mining (OTCPK: RBMNF) is $0.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:24:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rugby Mining (RBMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rugby Mining.

Q

When is Rugby Mining (OTCPK:RBMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Rugby Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rugby Mining (RBMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rugby Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Rugby Mining (RBMNF) operate in?

A

Rugby Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.