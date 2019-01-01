Right On Brands Inc provides traditional, plus natural health and wellness information services through an interactive website. The company business is conducted through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Humbly Hemp, Endo Brands, and Humble Water Company. Humbly Hemp sells and markets a line of hemp enhanced snack foods. Humble Water Company is in a partnership with Springhill Water Co. to develop a line of High Alkaline, Natural Mineral Water, and a bottling and packaging facility.