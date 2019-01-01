QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
93.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Predictiv AI Inc is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using artificial intelligence, deep machine learning, and data science techniques. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Predictiv AI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Predictiv AI (INOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Predictiv AI (OTCQB: INOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Predictiv AI's (INOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Predictiv AI.

Q

What is the target price for Predictiv AI (INOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Predictiv AI

Q

Current Stock Price for Predictiv AI (INOTF)?

A

The stock price for Predictiv AI (OTCQB: INOTF) is $0.0201 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:31:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Predictiv AI (INOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Predictiv AI.

Q

When is Predictiv AI (OTCQB:INOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Predictiv AI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Predictiv AI (INOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Predictiv AI.

Q

What sector and industry does Predictiv AI (INOTF) operate in?

A

Predictiv AI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.