Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
36.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
409.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
VetaNova Inc builds and operates solar-powered greenhouse facilities, which will grow fruits and vegetables for distribution in Colorado.

VetaNova Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VetaNova (VTNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VetaNova (OTCPK: VTNA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VetaNova's (VTNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VetaNova.

Q

What is the target price for VetaNova (VTNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VetaNova

Q

Current Stock Price for VetaNova (VTNA)?

A

The stock price for VetaNova (OTCPK: VTNA) is $0.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VetaNova (VTNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VetaNova.

Q

When is VetaNova (OTCPK:VTNA) reporting earnings?

A

VetaNova does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VetaNova (VTNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VetaNova.

Q

What sector and industry does VetaNova (VTNA) operate in?

A

VetaNova is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.