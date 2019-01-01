QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
971.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
11.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kenadyr Metals Corp, formerly Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It is focused on the development of the Borubai gold project which is located in the Kyrgyz Republic in Central Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kenadyr Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kenadyr Metals (KNDYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kenadyr Metals (OTCPK: KNDYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kenadyr Metals's (KNDYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kenadyr Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Kenadyr Metals (KNDYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kenadyr Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Kenadyr Metals (KNDYF)?

A

The stock price for Kenadyr Metals (OTCPK: KNDYF) is $0.0823 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:18:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kenadyr Metals (KNDYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kenadyr Metals.

Q

When is Kenadyr Metals (OTCPK:KNDYF) reporting earnings?

A

Kenadyr Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kenadyr Metals (KNDYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kenadyr Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Kenadyr Metals (KNDYF) operate in?

A

Kenadyr Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.