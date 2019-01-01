QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
3.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
68.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Tech Minerals Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of critical minerals in the United States including cobalt, vanadium, potash, and lithium. The company's principal projects include the Paradox Basin Potash project, Buena Vista Hills Cobalt-Vanadium project, Tule Cobalt project, and Missouri Cobalt project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Tech Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy New Tech Minerals (APCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Tech Minerals (OTCPK: APCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Tech Minerals's (APCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Tech Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for New Tech Minerals (APCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Tech Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for New Tech Minerals (APCOF)?

A

The stock price for New Tech Minerals (OTCPK: APCOF) is $0.0469 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 17:50:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Tech Minerals (APCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Tech Minerals.

Q

When is New Tech Minerals (OTCPK:APCOF) reporting earnings?

A

New Tech Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Tech Minerals (APCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Tech Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does New Tech Minerals (APCOF) operate in?

A

New Tech Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.