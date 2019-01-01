QQQ
Biosyent Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System and Cysview. The company through its subsidiaries sources acquires or in-licenses pharmaceutical products and markets the products. Geographically all the activities are functioned through the region of Canada.

Biosyent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biosyent (BIOYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biosyent (OTCPK: BIOYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Biosyent's (BIOYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biosyent.

Q

What is the target price for Biosyent (BIOYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biosyent

Q

Current Stock Price for Biosyent (BIOYF)?

A

The stock price for Biosyent (OTCPK: BIOYF) is $6.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:10:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biosyent (BIOYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biosyent.

Q

When is Biosyent (OTCPK:BIOYF) reporting earnings?

A

Biosyent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biosyent (BIOYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biosyent.

Q

What sector and industry does Biosyent (BIOYF) operate in?

A

Biosyent is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.