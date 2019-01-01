QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
NovelStem International Corp is focused on developing a diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy.

Analyst Ratings

NovelStem International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NovelStem International (NSTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NovelStem International (OTCPK: NSTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NovelStem International's (NSTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NovelStem International.

Q

What is the target price for NovelStem International (NSTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NovelStem International

Q

Current Stock Price for NovelStem International (NSTM)?

A

The stock price for NovelStem International (OTCPK: NSTM) is $0.221 last updated Today at 2:35:10 PM.

Q

Does NovelStem International (NSTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NovelStem International.

Q

When is NovelStem International (OTCPK:NSTM) reporting earnings?

A

NovelStem International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NovelStem International (NSTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NovelStem International.

Q

What sector and industry does NovelStem International (NSTM) operate in?

A

NovelStem International is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.