Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
16.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company's properties include the Wheaton Creek, Haskins Reed and Weaver Lake property.

Pacific Bay Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Bay Minerals (PBMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Bay Minerals (OTCPK: PBMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Bay Minerals's (PBMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Bay Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Bay Minerals (PBMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Bay Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Bay Minerals (PBMFF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Bay Minerals (OTCPK: PBMFF) is $0.0912 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:25:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Bay Minerals (PBMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Bay Minerals.

Q

When is Pacific Bay Minerals (OTCPK:PBMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Bay Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Bay Minerals (PBMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Bay Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Bay Minerals (PBMFF) operate in?

A

Pacific Bay Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.