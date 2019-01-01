QQQ
Range
9.96 - 10.67
Vol / Avg.
8.6K/27.2K
Div / Yield
0.57/5.43%
52 Wk
5.29 - 11.26
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
119.35
Open
10
P/E
42.84
EPS
0.17
Shares
150.6M
Outstanding
Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. The company is, directly and indirectly, involved in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in Western Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

Freehold Royalties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCPK: FRHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Freehold Royalties's (FRHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freehold Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freehold Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)?

A

The stock price for Freehold Royalties (OTCPK: FRHLF) is $10.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Freehold Royalties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freehold Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) operate in?

A

Freehold Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.