There is no Press for this Ticker
Relevium Technologies Inc is a Canada based company operates in the health and wellness industry with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and operations of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. Its operating segment includes Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG); Pediatric Biopharma and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from Consumer Packaged Goods segment.

Relevium Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Relevium Technologies (RLLVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Relevium Technologies (OTCEM: RLLVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Relevium Technologies's (RLLVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Relevium Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Relevium Technologies (RLLVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Relevium Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Relevium Technologies (RLLVF)?

A

The stock price for Relevium Technologies (OTCEM: RLLVF) is $0.01 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:31:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Relevium Technologies (RLLVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Relevium Technologies.

Q

When is Relevium Technologies (OTCEM:RLLVF) reporting earnings?

A

Relevium Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Relevium Technologies (RLLVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Relevium Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Relevium Technologies (RLLVF) operate in?

A

Relevium Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.