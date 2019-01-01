QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tech Central Inc is active in the multi-media industry in the United States. Its business involves assisting its clients in website content development, especially video shots and photography. It produces high-quality video content for corporate interviews, applications and celebrity endorsements. In addition, it offers ad copywriting and voiceovers. The company's major revenue component is the fees earned from movies and commercial video work offered to its customers in the United States.

see more
Tech Central Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tech Central (TCHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tech Central (OTCEM: TCHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tech Central's (TCHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tech Central.

Q

What is the target price for Tech Central (TCHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tech Central

Q

Current Stock Price for Tech Central (TCHC)?

A

The stock price for Tech Central (OTCEM: TCHC) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tech Central (TCHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tech Central.

Q

When is Tech Central (OTCEM:TCHC) reporting earnings?

A

Tech Central does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tech Central (TCHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tech Central.

Q

What sector and industry does Tech Central (TCHC) operate in?

A

Tech Central is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.