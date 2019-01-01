QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
MariMed Inc is a multi-state operator in the United States cannabis industry. It develops, operates, manages, and optimizes facilities for the cultivation, production and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis. It also licenses its proprietary brands of cannabis and hemp-infused products. The company's proprietary cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the brand name Nature's Heritage, and cannabis-infused products under the brand names Kalm Fusion, in the form of chewable tablets and drink powder mixes, and Betty's Eddies brand of all-natural fruit chews. The firm derives key revenue from the product it sells.

MariMed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MariMed (MRMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MariMed (OTCQX: MRMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MariMed's (MRMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MariMed.

Q

What is the target price for MariMed (MRMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MariMed

Q

Current Stock Price for MariMed (MRMD)?

A

The stock price for MariMed (OTCQX: MRMD) is $0.74 last updated Today at 5:07:02 PM.

Q

Does MariMed (MRMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MariMed.

Q

When is MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) reporting earnings?

A

MariMed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is MariMed (MRMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MariMed.

Q

What sector and industry does MariMed (MRMD) operate in?

A

MariMed is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.