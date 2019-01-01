MariMed Inc is a multi-state operator in the United States cannabis industry. It develops, operates, manages, and optimizes facilities for the cultivation, production and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis. It also licenses its proprietary brands of cannabis and hemp-infused products. The company's proprietary cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the brand name Nature's Heritage, and cannabis-infused products under the brand names Kalm Fusion, in the form of chewable tablets and drink powder mixes, and Betty's Eddies brand of all-natural fruit chews. The firm derives key revenue from the product it sells.