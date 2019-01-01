QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/81.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 2.66
Mkt Cap
49.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
21.3M
Outstanding
North Peak Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It is focused on acquiring gold and other metals. Its property includes The Leahy property which is located in north-central Eby Township and in the southern part of adjacent Grenfell Township, approximately 15km southwest of Kirkland Lake Ontario.

North Peak Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy North Peak Resources (BTLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North Peak Resources (OTCPK: BTLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are North Peak Resources's (BTLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North Peak Resources.

Q

What is the target price for North Peak Resources (BTLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North Peak Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for North Peak Resources (BTLLF)?

A

The stock price for North Peak Resources (OTCPK: BTLLF) is $2.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does North Peak Resources (BTLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North Peak Resources.

Q

When is North Peak Resources (OTCPK:BTLLF) reporting earnings?

A

North Peak Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North Peak Resources (BTLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North Peak Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does North Peak Resources (BTLLF) operate in?

A

North Peak Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.