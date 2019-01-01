QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
56.8K/27.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
37M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
316.3M
Outstanding
Scandium International Mining Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is focused on the development of scandium, rare earth minerals, and other specialty metals, including nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium. Its principal project is the Nyngan Scandium Project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company also operates the Honeybugle Scandium Project.

Scandium Intl Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scandium Intl Mining (SCYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scandium Intl Mining (OTCPK: SCYYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Scandium Intl Mining's (SCYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scandium Intl Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Scandium Intl Mining (SCYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scandium Intl Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Scandium Intl Mining (SCYYF)?

A

The stock price for Scandium Intl Mining (OTCPK: SCYYF) is $0.117 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:36:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scandium Intl Mining (SCYYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scandium Intl Mining.

Q

When is Scandium Intl Mining (OTCPK:SCYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Scandium Intl Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scandium Intl Mining (SCYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scandium Intl Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Scandium Intl Mining (SCYYF) operate in?

A

Scandium Intl Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.