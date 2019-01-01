QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Premier Biomedical Inc is a research-based company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for humans, specifically targeting the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Fibromyalgia, Traumatic Brain Injury, Blood Sepsis and Viremia, and Cancer.

Premier Biomedical Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Premier Biomedical (BIEI) stock?

You can purchase shares of Premier Biomedical (OTCPK: BIEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Premier Biomedical's (BIEI) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Premier Biomedical.

What is the target price for Premier Biomedical (BIEI) stock?

There is no analysis for Premier Biomedical

Current Stock Price for Premier Biomedical (BIEI)?

The stock price for Premier Biomedical (OTCPK: BIEI) is $0.002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Premier Biomedical (BIEI) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Biomedical.

When is Premier Biomedical (OTCPK:BIEI) reporting earnings?

Premier Biomedical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Premier Biomedical (BIEI) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Premier Biomedical.

What sector and industry does Premier Biomedical (BIEI) operate in?

Premier Biomedical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.