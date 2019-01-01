QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alderon Iron Ore Corp is a Canada based development-stage company. It is conducting iron ore evaluation activities related entirely to its Canadian properties located in western Labrador in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's operating segment is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources. Its flagship project is the Kami Iron Ore project located in the Labrador Trough.

Alderon Iron Ore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alderon Iron Ore (OTCEM: AXXDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alderon Iron Ore's (AXXDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alderon Iron Ore.

Q

What is the target price for Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alderon Iron Ore

Q

Current Stock Price for Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF)?

A

The stock price for Alderon Iron Ore (OTCEM: AXXDF) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 17:06:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alderon Iron Ore.

Q

When is Alderon Iron Ore (OTCEM:AXXDF) reporting earnings?

A

Alderon Iron Ore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alderon Iron Ore.

Q

What sector and industry does Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) operate in?

A

Alderon Iron Ore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.