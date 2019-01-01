IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its patented Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that can be applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals. Its ongoing drug development programs are at various stages of development in therapeutic areas that include neurology, cardiovascular, GIT, pain. The company's lead product, a generic of Focalin XR, is partnered with Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and received FDA approval. It derives revenue from the United States.