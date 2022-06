Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 87 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

ASE Technology Holding Co ASX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied DNA Sciences APDN was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 66.49% to reach its new 52-week low.

saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 66.49% to reach its new 52-week low. Auburn National Bancorp AUBN 's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.21% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

ASE Technology Holding Co ASX shares hit a yearly low of $6.08. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.08. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Luminar Technologies LAZR shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.93.

shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.93. Aurora Innovation AUR stock drifted down 1.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14.

stock drifted down 1.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. Allego ALLG stock hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Eve Holding EVEX stock drifted down 5.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50.

stock drifted down 5.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50. ACV Auctions ACVA shares fell to $6.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.

shares fell to $6.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%. Camping World Holdings CWH shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.13%. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 17.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 17.03%. Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved down 4.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33, drifting down 4.25%.

shares moved down 4.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33, drifting down 4.25%. Shoe Carnival SCVL stock set a new 52-week low of $23.21 on Tuesday, moving down 0.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.21 on Tuesday, moving down 0.64%. Vtex VTEX shares fell to $3.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.51%.

shares fell to $3.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.51%. Stitch Fix SFIX stock hit $5.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.

stock hit $5.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%. Skillsoft SKIL shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.63.

shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.63. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was down 66.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was down 66.49% on the session. Peapack Gladstone Finl PGC shares fell to $28.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.94%.

shares fell to $28.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.94%. Core Scientific CORZ stock hit $1.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.12%.

stock hit $1.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.12%. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares hit a yearly low of $4.40. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.40. The stock was down 4.3% on the session. Canoo GOEV stock hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 1.17% for the day. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock drifted down 1.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81.

stock drifted down 1.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. Rigetti Computing RGTI shares fell to $3.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%.

shares fell to $3.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.4%. Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.97%. Astra Space ASTR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. AEye LIDR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock traded down 4.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock traded down 4.66%. WM Tech MAPS stock hit $3.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.97%.

stock hit $3.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.97%. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock drifted up 5.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.02.

stock drifted up 5.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.02. Velo3D VLD stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 3.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 3.59%. Inotiv NOTV shares fell to $10.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.82%.

shares fell to $10.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.82%. ThredUp TDUP stock hit $2.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.16%.

stock hit $2.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.16%. Five Point Holdings FPH shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%.

shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.16 and moving down 7.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.16 and moving down 7.38%. TrueCar TRUE shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.15% for the day. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.56. The stock was down 6.07% on the session. Weave Communications WEAV shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.12. AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded up 3.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded up 3.07%. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares set a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock traded down 4.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock traded down 4.07%. NextNav NN shares hit a yearly low of $1.98. The stock was down 7.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.98. The stock was down 7.85% on the session. Loop Industries LOOP shares moved down 5.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.96, drifting down 5.54%.

shares moved down 5.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.96, drifting down 5.54%. ESSA Pharma EPIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.15%. Audacy AUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Tuesday, moving down 4.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Tuesday, moving down 4.81%. Spok Holdings SPOK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.52. Shares traded down 2.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.52. Shares traded down 2.37%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock hit $2.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.

stock hit $2.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%. Cue Biopharma CUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.77 and moving up 2.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.77 and moving up 2.63%. Finance of America FOA stock hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 1.16% for the day. Auburn National Bancorp AUBN shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Zenvia ZENV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.22. Shares traded down 0.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.22. Shares traded down 0.44%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.09% for the day. Graham GHM shares hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Soluna Holdings SLNH shares hit a yearly low of $4.72. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.72. The stock was down 3.86% on the session. Alexco Resource AXU shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock traded down 4.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock traded down 4.7%. Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.80. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.80. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Orbital Energy Group OEG stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.62%.

stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.62%. SOS SOS shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.20.

shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.20. Power REIT PW shares set a new yearly low of $14.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. CarLotz LOTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday, moving down 4.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday, moving down 4.29%. VirTra VTSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.74%. Digital Media Solns DMS shares moved down 3.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting down 3.62%.

shares moved down 3.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting down 3.62%. Zedge ZDGE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.53% for the day. Sphere 3D ANY shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 4.86% on the session. NexImmune NEXI shares moved down 1.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 1.37%.

shares moved down 1.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 1.37%. Eargo EAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 4.76% on the session. Biofrontera BFRI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.82 and moving down 4.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.82 and moving down 4.62%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock traded down 2.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock traded down 2.07%. Venus Concept VERO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%. Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 10.53% for the day. Quotient QTNT shares moved up 2.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.24, drifting up 2.53%.

shares moved up 2.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.24, drifting up 2.53%. Edesa Biotech EDSA shares fell to $1.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%.

shares fell to $1.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%. Marpai MRAI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 10.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 10.8%. Medigus MDGS stock hit $0.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.09%.

stock hit $0.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.09%. OLB Gr OLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.86 and moving up 2.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.86 and moving up 2.4%. IT Tech Packaging ITP stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.64%.

stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.64%. Kidpik PIK stock hit $1.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.

stock hit $1.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%. Edible Garden EDBL shares moved down 3.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27, drifting down 3.76%.

shares moved down 3.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27, drifting down 3.76%. Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock hit $0.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%.

stock hit $0.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%. Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares moved up 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting up 1.05%.

