Marijuana Stock Movers For December 22, 2023

GAINERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 149.29% at $0.07
- Mojave Brands HHPHF shares closed up 96.66% at $0.20
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 87.50% at $0.00
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 58.82% at $0.03
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed up 28.82% at $0.62
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 15.04% at $0.02
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 14.84% at $0.09
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 13.85% at $0.08
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 13.20% at $0.02
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 12.81% at $0.67
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 12.64% at $5.08
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.27
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 12.47% at $0.01
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 12.29% at $0.09
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 12.24% at $0.00
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 10.39% at $0.05
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 9.14% at $0.23
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 8.32% at $0.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.01
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 7.88% at $2.19
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 7.34% at $5.70
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 7.30% at $10.58
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 7.14% at $3.75
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 6.16% at $1.40
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 5.63% at $5.07
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 5.48% at $1.54
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.19% at $1.99
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.80% at $2.46
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.65% at $0.48
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.53% at $0.20
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.53% at $0.75
LOSERS:
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed down 99.00% at $0.00
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 19.44% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 16.67% at $0.03
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 16.28% at $0.04
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.04
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 13.16% at $0.04
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 11.69% at $0.13
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 11.47% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 9.09% at $0.01
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed down 8.36% at $2.63
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 7.02% at $0.43
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 6.48% at $0.04
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 5.42% at $0.15
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 5.00% at $0.00
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.67% at $0.01
- Trees CANN shares closed down 4.22% at $0.08
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.20% at $1.14
