MPX International Corp is a diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the global medical and adult use and engaged in cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products that include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient. The firm is organized into three segments: Canada, Europe/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Canada operating segment's principal business activities consist of production and sale of cannabis, video learning and engagement, patient counselling and referral services. The Europe/Africa operating segment's consist of the production and sale of cannabis and hemp-related products. The Asia-Pacific consist of the production and sale of cannabis. The majority of the revenue is generated in Canada.