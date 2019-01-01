QQQ
Range
6.47 - 6.7
Vol / Avg.
33.2K/17.7K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.93%
52 Wk
5.8 - 8.9
Mkt Cap
36.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.56
P/E
97.43
EPS
0.13
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
Psychemedics Corp is a US-based company that provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples. The core business of the company is performing drug testing and reporting the results. Its drug testing services include training for collection of samples and storage of positive samples for its customers for an agreed-upon fee per unit tested of samples. The company also provides testimony to support the results of the tests. The testing methods of the company utilize a patented technology that digests the hair and releases drugs trapped in the hair without destroying the drugs. The company operates through a single segment being Drug testing services.

Psychemedics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Psychemedics (PMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Psychemedics's (PMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Psychemedics (PMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Psychemedics

Q

Current Stock Price for Psychemedics (PMD)?

A

The stock price for Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is $6.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Psychemedics (PMD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) reporting earnings?

A

Psychemedics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Psychemedics (PMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Psychemedics.

Q

What sector and industry does Psychemedics (PMD) operate in?

A

Psychemedics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.