Psychemedics Corp is a US-based company that provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples. The core business of the company is performing drug testing and reporting the results. Its drug testing services include training for collection of samples and storage of positive samples for its customers for an agreed-upon fee per unit tested of samples. The company also provides testimony to support the results of the tests. The testing methods of the company utilize a patented technology that digests the hair and releases drugs trapped in the hair without destroying the drugs. The company operates through a single segment being Drug testing services.