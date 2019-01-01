QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.83 - 7.27
Vol / Avg.
130K/658.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.16 - 16.14
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.83
P/E
-
EPS
-1
Shares
273.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:58AM
load more
Cresco Labs Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company grows, manufactures, and distributes cannabis using a consumer-packaged-goods (CPG) approach. The firm sells its products through wholesale and Company-owned retail channels in numerous states.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cresco Labs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cresco Labs (CRLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cresco Labs's (CRLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cresco Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Cresco Labs (CRLBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CRLBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 173.38% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cresco Labs (CRLBF)?

A

The stock price for Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF) is $6.95 last updated Today at 4:17:51 PM.

Q

Does Cresco Labs (CRLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cresco Labs.

Q

When is Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) reporting earnings?

A

Cresco Labs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Cresco Labs (CRLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cresco Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cresco Labs (CRLBF) operate in?

A

Cresco Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.