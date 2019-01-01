QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cara Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company involved in the development of novel therapeutics to treat human diseases associated with inflammation, pain, and pruritus. Cara's most advanced compound, CR845, aims to treat acute pain and pruritus. This patented compound has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipruritic properties that can be used for multiple therapeutic applications. Additionally, Cara's objective is to use its proprietary drug-screening technology to develop a future pipeline of first-in-class molecules with analgesic and anti-inflammatory features.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Cara Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cara Therapeutics (CARA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cara Therapeutics's (CARA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cara Therapeutics (CARA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CARA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)?

A

The stock price for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) is $10.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cara Therapeutics (CARA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cara Therapeutics.

Q

When is Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) reporting earnings?

A

Cara Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Cara Therapeutics (CARA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cara Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cara Therapeutics (CARA) operate in?

A

Cara Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.