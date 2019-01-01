|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cara Therapeutics’s space includes: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR), Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE), BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).
The latest price target for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CARA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) is $10.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cara Therapeutics.
Cara Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cara Therapeutics.
Cara Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.