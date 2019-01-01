QQQ
Pharmadrug Inc operates as a vertically integrated business in the medical cannabis industry. The company's only segment being the distribution of medical cannabis in Germany. Geographically, it operates in Germany and Canada.

Pharmadrug Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharmadrug (LMLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharmadrug (OTCQB: LMLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pharmadrug's (LMLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharmadrug.

Q

What is the target price for Pharmadrug (LMLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharmadrug

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharmadrug (LMLLF)?

A

The stock price for Pharmadrug (OTCQB: LMLLF) is $0.032 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:11:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pharmadrug (LMLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharmadrug.

Q

When is Pharmadrug (OTCQB:LMLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Pharmadrug does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharmadrug (LMLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharmadrug.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharmadrug (LMLLF) operate in?

A

Pharmadrug is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.