Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
10K/41.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
23.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
Shares
440.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:01PM
AusCann Group Holdings Ltd produces medicinal cannabis. It delivers high quality, economical, and clinically validated cannabinoid medicinal products.

AusCann Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AusCann Group Holdings (OTCPK: ACNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AusCann Group Holdings's (ACNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AusCann Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AusCann Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)?

A

The stock price for AusCann Group Holdings (OTCPK: ACNNF) is $0.053 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:16:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AusCann Group Holdings.

Q

When is AusCann Group Holdings (OTCPK:ACNNF) reporting earnings?

A

AusCann Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AusCann Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF) operate in?

A

AusCann Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.