Range
0.26 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
596.4K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
45.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
167.5M
Outstanding
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It is focused on building a broad portfolio of affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The company is a provider of turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. It has a position in cannabis and hemp with research, development and commercialization focused on the use of cannabinoids in household products to make them safer, healthier and more effective.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060-0.090 -0.0300
REV13.340M14.631M1.291M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Neptune Wellness Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neptune Wellness Solns's (NEPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neptune Wellness Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NEPT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)?

A

The stock price for Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) is $0.27 last updated Today at 6:38:00 PM.

Q

Does Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neptune Wellness Solns.

Q

When is Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) reporting earnings?

A

Neptune Wellness Solns’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neptune Wellness Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) operate in?

A

Neptune Wellness Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.