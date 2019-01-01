QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/127.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 1.52
Mkt Cap
58.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
114.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Cannabix Technologies Inc is in the development of marijuana breathalyzer. It is developing breath testing technologies that can be used at the point of care to detect recent use of marijuana. It is also developing its technology to help employers, law enforcement, government and the public, when marijuana is becoming legal for recreational and medicinal use in many jurisdictions globally. The FAIMS device is designed to operate both independently or coupled in tandem directly to a mass spectrometer, used in forensic labs. The THC Breath Analyzer is a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cannabix Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK: BLOZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cannabix Technologies's (BLOZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannabix Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannabix Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)?

A

The stock price for Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK: BLOZF) is $0.516 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannabix Technologies.

Q

When is Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) reporting earnings?

A

Cannabix Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannabix Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF) operate in?

A

Cannabix Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.