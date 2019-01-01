Cannabix Technologies Inc is in the development of marijuana breathalyzer. It is developing breath testing technologies that can be used at the point of care to detect recent use of marijuana. It is also developing its technology to help employers, law enforcement, government and the public, when marijuana is becoming legal for recreational and medicinal use in many jurisdictions globally. The FAIMS device is designed to operate both independently or coupled in tandem directly to a mass spectrometer, used in forensic labs. The THC Breath Analyzer is a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use.