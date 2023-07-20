Cannabis Stock Movers For July 20, 2023

GAINERS:
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed up 52.50% at $0.01
- Earth Science Tech ETST shares closed up 45.45% at $0.08
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 35.04% at $3.70
- Entourage Health ETRGF shares closed up 10.59% at $0.02
- Stem Holdings STMH shares closed up 10.00% at $0.01
- LFTD Partners LIFD shares closed up 8.77% at $2.24
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 7.69% at $0.70
- SLANG Worldwide SLGWF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.03
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 5.88% at $0.04
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 5.75% at $0.02
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 5.56% at $0.00
- MediPharm Labs MEDIF shares closed up 5.39% at $0.04
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 5.32% at $0.05
- InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares closed up 5.32% at $0.99
- Verano Holdings VRNOF shares closed up 3.51% at $2.95
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares closed up 3.38% at $0.30
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 3.19% at $0.07
LOSERS:
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed down 50.00% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 43.49% at $0.01
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed down 33.33% at $0.00
- Panacea Life Sciences PLSH shares closed down 21.26% at $0.30
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 20.00% at $0.01
- Decibel Cannabis Co DBCCF shares closed down 17.49% at $0.09
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 16.62% at $0.07
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 14.75% at $0.02
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 14.22% at $0.02
- StateHouse Hldgs STHZF shares closed down 11.66% at $0.03
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 11.54% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 8.57% at $0.06
- Goodness Growth Holdings GDNSF shares closed down 8.02% at $0.15
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.06% at $1.41
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.78% at $1.65
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 6.72% at $0.39
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 6.67% at $0.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 6.54% at $0.25
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 6.32% at $0.09
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 6.31% at $0.59
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 6.12% at $1.38
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 5.66% at $0.10
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 5.66% at $0.00
- Columbia Care CCHWF shares closed down 5.51% at $0.43
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 5.30% at $0.06
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.24% at $3.62
- Ascend Wellness Holdings AAWH shares closed down 5.22% at $0.64
- TerrAscend TSNDF shares closed down 4.76% at $1.60
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 4.71% at $0.01
- Aleafia Health ALEAF shares closed down 4.63% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 4.35% at $0.00
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.26% at $1.35
- Livewire Ergogenics LVVV shares closed down 4.17% at $0.00
- CBD Unlimited EDXC shares closed down 3.95% at $0.04
- Willow Biosciences CANSF shares closed down 3.89% at $0.09
- Ayr Wellness AYRWF shares closed down 3.85% at $1.00
- Jushi Holdings JUSHF shares closed down 3.67% at $0.47
- Skye Bioscience SKYE shares closed down 3.38% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 3.34% at $0.01
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.17
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 3.03% at $0.02
- Acreage Holdings ACRHF shares closed down 3.03% at $0.16
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
