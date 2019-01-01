QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.25 - 4.6
Vol / Avg.
44.5K/90.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.22 - 15.81
Mkt Cap
751.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
172.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:15PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 2:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 2:52PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 8:37AM
load more
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state operator focused on adult-use or near-term adult-use cannabis states in limited license markets. Its core business is the cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods, which it sells through company-owned retail stores and to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ascend Wellness Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascend Wellness Holdings's (AAWH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH) was reported by Needham on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AAWH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.87% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH)?

A

The stock price for Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH) is $4.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Q

When is Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH) reporting earnings?

A

Ascend Wellness Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH) operate in?

A

Ascend Wellness Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.