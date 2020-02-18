Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Each quarter, WhaleWisdom tracks the stocks that were most bought and sold during the quarter, so here are some of the most popular stocks in the fourth quarter.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was the hottest stock in the quarter, with 12 funds increasing their stakes and six funds selling.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) was another top stock pick among fund managers, with the number of buyers outnumbering the number of sellers four-to-one.

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the most popular FANG stock in the quarter, but David Tepper was among the Alphabet sellers.

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the most popular FANG stock in the quarter, but David Tepper was among the Alphabet sellers. Several fund managers made major adjustments to their ETF positions, including Tepper selling the XOP ETF. Smith and Buffett bought the SPY, while Soros sold it.

Tech stocks remained popular among fund managers, but they were mostly selling Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in the fourth quarter.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC)

(NYSE: DXC) Chemours Co (NYSE: CC)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Altice USA Inc ( NYSE: ATUS)

NYSE: ATUS) The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO)

(NASDAQ: MDCO) Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS)

(NYSE: DDS) Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA)

(NYSE: VOYA) Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX)

(NYSE: TPX) AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

(NASDAQ: MU) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Intelsat SA (NYSE: I)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE: XOP)

(NYSE: XOP) Boeing Co (NYSE: BA)

(NYSE: BA) PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

(NYSE: PCG) Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)

(NYSE: DD) Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

(NYSE: ET) Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

(NYSE: FOE) Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY)

(NASDAQ: WDAY) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc ( NYSE: TRWH)

NYSE: TRWH) CHIMERA INVT CO (NYSE: CIM)

(NYSE: CIM) Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY)

(NYSE: ELY) Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN)

(NASDAQ: BLMN) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)

(NYSE: AXTA) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)

(NYSE: ZBH) Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSE: SPY)

NYSE: SPY) NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK)

(NASDAQ: NLOK) Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)

(NYSE: MDT) eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY)

(NASDAQ: EBAY) Aecom (NYSE: ACM)

(NYSE: ACM) Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Perrigo Company PLC ( NYSE: PRGO)

NYSE: PRGO) RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM)

(NYSE: RPM) iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSE: IWN)

(NYSE: IWN) MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

(NYSE: MGM) iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (NYSE: IWR)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)

(NYSE: KR) Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB)

(NASDAQ: BIIB) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY)

(NYSE: SPY) VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF SHS NEW (NYSEARCA: VOO)

(NYSEARCA: VOO) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)

(NYSE: GS) Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ATVI)

NASDAQ: ATVI) Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

(NYSE: TIF) Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

(NYSE: CPB) Boeing Co (NYSE: BA)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

eBay Inc ( NASDAQ: EBAY)

NASDAQ: EBAY) Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)

(NASDAQ: PTON) Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF)

(NYSE: XLF) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY)

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ: IEP)

(NASDAQ: IEP) Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE: OXY)

NYSE: OXY) Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX)

(NYSE: FCX) Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC)

(NYSE: HHC) Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

John Paulson’s Paulson & Co.

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC)

(NASDAQ: VIAC) Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG)

(NYSE: PVG) Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD)

(NASDAQ: TECD) Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

(NYSE: TIF) Sprint Corp (NYSE: S)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)

(NYSE: UTX) LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)

(NASDAQ: LYFT) PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

