Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2022

Upgrades
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Celestica Inc CLS was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Celestica had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Celestica closed at $11.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Radian Group Inc RDN, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Radian Group earned $1.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radian Group shows a 52-week-high of $24.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.32.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for MGIC Investment Corp MTG was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, MGIC Investment showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MGIC Investment shows a 52-week-high of $16.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.35.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Essential Utilities Inc WTRG from Hold to Buy. Essential Utilities earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.97. Essential Utilities closed at $51.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP CLMT was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Calumet Specialty showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Calumet Specialty closed at $16.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc FSLR from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.91 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. First Solar closed at $116.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC from Hold to Speculative Buy. In the second quarter, AeroClean Technologies showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.76. At the end of the last trading period, AeroClean Technologies closed at $4.52.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for First Bancorp FBNC from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, First Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.90. At the end of the last trading period, First Bancorp closed at $38.61.
Downgrades
- MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating for Verizon Communications Inc VZ from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Verizon Communications showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $55.51 and a 52-week-low of $43.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.34.
- Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE from Buy to Neutral. World Wrestling Enter earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.23 and a 52-week-low of $47.71. World Wrestling Enter closed at $71.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- For American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc AXL, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.36. At the end of the last trading period, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs closed at $11.40.
- Bernstein downgraded the previous rating for United Rentals Inc URI from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, United Rentals had an EPS of $7.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $368.61 and a 52-week-low of $230.54. United Rentals closed at $331.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Krispy Kreme earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.98. Krispy Kreme closed at $12.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Wolverine World Wide Inc WWW from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Wolverine World Wide had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Wolverine World Wide shows a 52-week-high of $29.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.68.
- For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond had an EPS of $2.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.06 and a 52-week-low of $4.38. At the end of the last trading period, Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $23.08.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Clarus Corp CLAR was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Clarus earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. At the end of the last trading period, Clarus closed at $29.19.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Par Pacific Holdings Inc PARR from Buy to Neutral. Par Pacific Hldgs earned $3.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Par Pacific Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.10.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc HE was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Hawaiian Electric Indus had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $38.18. Hawaiian Electric Indus closed at $43.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Enact Holdings Inc ACT was changed from Neutral to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.68 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. At the end of the last trading period, Enact Holdings closed at $27.66.
- For Analog Devices Inc ADI, Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Analog Devices earned $2.52 in the third quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Analog Devices shows a 52-week-high of $180.01 and a 52-week-low of $138.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $170.13.
- JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc FBRT from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Franklin BSP Realty Trust earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $16.20 and a 52-week-low of $12.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.39.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Elanco Animal Health earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elanco Animal Health shows a 52-week-high of $29.66 and a 52-week-low of $18.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.85.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Array Technologies Inc ARRY was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Array Technologies showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.50.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for 10x Genomics Inc TXG from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, 10x Genomics showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. At the end of the last trading period, 10x Genomics closed at $42.89.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for PerkinElmer Inc PKI was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, PerkinElmer had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.05 and a 52-week-low of $130.65. At the end of the last trading period, PerkinElmer closed at $150.74.
- For Stronghold Digital Mining Inc SDIG, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.46. At the end of the last trading period, Stronghold Digital Mining closed at $2.38.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for DCP Midstream LP DCP was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, DCP Midstream showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.54 and a 52-week-low of $25.79. At the end of the last trading period, DCP Midstream closed at $34.75.
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Jack Henry & Associates Inc JKHY from Buy to Neutral. Jack Henry & Associates earned $1.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jack Henry & Associates shows a 52-week-high of $212.62 and a 52-week-low of $155.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.30.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Principal Financial Group Inc PFG was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Principal Finl Gr earned $1.65 in the second quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.36 and a 52-week-low of $61.05. At the end of the last trading period, Principal Finl Gr closed at $78.72.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Brinker International Inc EAT from Overweight to Sector Weight. Brinker International earned $0.92 in the third quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.03 and a 52-week-low of $21.47. At the end of the last trading period, Brinker International closed at $32.81.
Initiations
- For Carvana Co CVNA, Argus Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Carvana earned $2.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $240.58 and a 52-week-low of $19.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.62.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on ESAB Corp ESAB with an Overweight rating. The price target for ESAB is set to $55.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.08 and a 52-week-low of $39.12. ESAB closed at $44.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NuScale Power Corp SMR. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for NuScale Power. In the second quarter, NuScale Power showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.87. At the end of the last trading period, NuScale Power closed at $13.02.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet Inc FRPT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Freshpet is set to $69.00. In the second quarter, Freshpet showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.77 and a 52-week-low of $45.23. Freshpet closed at $47.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enhabit Inc EHAB. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Enhabit. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.51 and a 52-week-low of $11.65. Enhabit closed at $14.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric Inc IE. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Ivanhoe Electric. Ivanhoe Electric earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.04 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, Ivanhoe Electric closed at $9.73.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB with an Outperform rating. The price target for Westinghouse Air Brake is set to $103.00. For the second quarter, Westinghouse Air Brake had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.05 and a 52-week-low of $78.26. Westinghouse Air Brake closed at $94.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Woodmark Corp AMWD with a Sell rating. The price target for American Woodmark is set to $45.00. For the fourth quarter, American Woodmark had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.48 and a 52-week-low of $40.70. At the end of the last trading period, American Woodmark closed at $53.79.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Armstrong World Indus. In the second quarter, Armstrong World Indus showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Armstrong World Indus shows a 52-week-high of $117.64 and a 52-week-low of $73.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.24.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The AZEK Co Inc AZEK with a Buy rating. The price target for AZEK Co is set to $29.00. AZEK Co earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.52. At the end of the last trading period, AZEK Co closed at $21.34.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN with a Buy rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is set to $90.00. For the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $2.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.30 and a 52-week-low of $45.71. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $60.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp BLD. The price target seems to have been set at $236.00 for TopBuild. In the second quarter, TopBuild showed an EPS of $4.43, compared to $2.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TopBuild shows a 52-week-high of $280.83 and a 52-week-low of $150.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $202.06.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main Inc CNM with a Buy rating. The price target for Core & Main is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.54 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. At the end of the last trading period, Core & Main closed at $24.22.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masonite International Corp DOOR with a Buy rating. The price target for Masonite International is set to $135.00. Masonite International earned $2.58 in the second quarter, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.32 and a 52-week-low of $69.41. At the end of the last trading period, Masonite International closed at $91.13.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortune Brands Home is set to $100.00. Fortune Brands Home earned $1.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $108.41 and a 52-week-low of $56.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.30.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc IBP. The price target seems to have been set at $108.00 for Installed Building Prods. Installed Building Prods earned $2.48 in the second quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.44. At the end of the last trading period, Installed Building Prods closed at $103.97.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD with a Hold rating. The price target for JELD-WEN Holding is set to $15.00. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.20.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco Corp MAS. The price target seems to have been set at $61.00 for Masco. Masco earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.06 and a 52-week-low of $46.27. Masco closed at $56.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries Inc MHK with a Hold rating. The price target for Mohawk Industries is set to $122.00. In the second quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $4.41, compared to $4.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.00 and a 52-week-low of $114.96. Mohawk Industries closed at $122.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc OC. The price target seems to have been set at $103.00 for Owens-Corning. Owens-Corning earned $3.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $72.97. At the end of the last trading period, Owens-Corning closed at $91.39.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PGT Innovations Inc PGTI. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for PGT Innovations. For the second quarter, PGT Innovations had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.36 and a 52-week-low of $15.42. At the end of the last trading period, PGT Innovations closed at $22.07.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Pool Corp POOL. The price target seems to have been set at $431.00 for Pool. In the second quarter, Pool showed an EPS of $7.63, compared to $6.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pool shows a 52-week-high of $566.00 and a 52-week-low of $324.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $386.63.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE. The price target seems to have been set at $189.00 for SiteOne Landscape Supply. For the second quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply had an EPS of $3.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. The current stock performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply shows a 52-week-high of $246.02 and a 52-week-low of $108.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $139.12.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc TREX. The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Trex Co. In the second quarter, Trex Co showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.78 and a 52-week-low of $49.31. Trex Co closed at $53.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc WMS. The price target seems to have been set at $182.00 for Advanced Drainage Systems. In the first quarter, Advanced Drainage Systems showed an EPS of $2.22, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Drainage Systems shows a 52-week-high of $153.36 and a 52-week-low of $80.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $143.72.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Watsco Inc WSO. The price target seems to have been set at $311.00 for Watsco. In the second quarter, Watsco showed an EPS of $4.93, compared to $3.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $316.05 and a 52-week-low of $220.68. At the end of the last trading period, Watsco closed at $304.39.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies Inc WTS with a Buy rating. The price target for Watts Water Technologies is set to $192.00. Watts Water Technologies earned $2.11 in the second quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Watts Water Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $195.60 and a 52-week-low of $116.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $154.19.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores Inc CASY with an Outperform rating. The price target for Casey's General Stores is set to $228.00. Casey's General Stores earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Casey's General Stores shows a 52-week-high of $216.40 and a 52-week-low of $170.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $212.85.
