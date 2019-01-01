Ivanhoe Electric Stock (AMEX:IE), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Ivanhoe Electric
(AMEX:IE)
$8.75
-1.03[-10.53%]
At close: Sep 16
$8.70
-0.0500[-0.57%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
Day Range8.64 - 9.7852 Wk Range7.01 - 12.04Open / Close9.78 / 8.75Float / Outstanding53.8M / 92.9M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 243.3KMkt Cap812.8MP/E-50d Avg. Price9.31
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float53.8MEPS-0.85

Ivanhoe Electric Stock (AMEX: IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals. It operates in three business segments - critical metals; data processing and software licensing services; and energy storage systems. The data processing segment that derives the majority of revenue provides data analytics, geophysical modeling, and artificial intelligence services for the mineral, oil & gas, and water exploration industries.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.850
REV229.000K

Analyst Ratings

Ivanhoe Electric Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ivanhoe Electric (IE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX: IE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Ivanhoe Electric's (IE) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Ivanhoe Electric.

Q
What is the target price for Ivanhoe Electric (IE) stock?
A

The latest price target for Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX: IE) was reported by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting IE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Ivanhoe Electric (IE)?
A

The stock price for Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX: IE) is $8.75 last updated September 16, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Ivanhoe Electric (IE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ivanhoe Electric.

Q
When is Ivanhoe Electric (AMEX:IE) reporting earnings?
A

Ivanhoe Electric’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Q
Is Ivanhoe Electric (IE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ivanhoe Electric.

Q
What sector and industry does Ivanhoe Electric (IE) operate in?
A

Ivanhoe Electric is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the AMEX.