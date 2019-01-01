Ivanhoe Electric Stock (AMEX:IE), Quotes and News Summary

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals. It operates in three business segments - critical metals; data processing and software licensing services; and energy storage systems. The data processing segment that derives the majority of revenue provides data analytics, geophysical modeling, and artificial intelligence services for the mineral, oil & gas, and water exploration industries.