Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2022

Upgrades

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Royalty Pharma PLC RPRX was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Royalty Pharma showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Royalty Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $47.10 and a 52-week-low of $34.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.84.

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for PJT Partners Inc PJT was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. PJT Partners earned $1.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.50 and a 52-week-low of $54.48. PJT Partners closed at $63.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Array Technologies Inc ARRY from Neutral to Buy. Array Technologies earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.02. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $10.57.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc CFR was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned $1.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.39 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers closed at $136.56 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Visteon Corp VC from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Visteon showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Visteon shows a 52-week-high of $134.57 and a 52-week-low of $91.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.40.

For Aptiv PLC APTV, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Aptiv showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.81 and a 52-week-low of $94.75. Aptiv closed at $112.78 at the end of the last trading period.

For Lear Corp LEA, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. Lear earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $127.91. At the end of the last trading period, Lear closed at $133.43.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Invitation Homes Inc INVH was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Invitation Homes had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.80 and a 52-week-low of $32.07. At the end of the last trading period, Invitation Homes closed at $40.23.

B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating for Trex Co Inc TREX from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Trex Co showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $63.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.53.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for W.W. Grainger Inc GWW from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, W.W. Grainger showed an EPS of $5.44, compared to $3.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $527.06 and a 52-week-low of $391.16. W.W. Grainger closed at $518.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Synchrony Financial SYF from Neutral to Overweight. Synchrony Finl earned $1.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synchrony Finl shows a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $33.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.27.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The current stock performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb shows a 52-week-high of $74.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.43.

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Moelis & Co MC was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Moelis & Co showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.73. Moelis & Co closed at $46.28 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Colliers Securities, the prior rating for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd TUFN was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Tufin Software had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Tufin Software closed at $9.03 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Sidoti & Co., the prior rating for NorthWestern Corp NWE was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, NorthWestern had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.80 and a 52-week-low of $53.66. At the end of the last trading period, NorthWestern closed at $60.98.

Barrington Research downgraded the previous rating for Landec Corp LNDC from Outperform to Market Perform. Landec earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Landec shows a 52-week-high of $12.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.33.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Celularity Inc CELU from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. Celularity closed at $9.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for TotalEnergies SE TTE was changed from Buy to Hold. TotalEnergies earned $2.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.03 and a 52-week-low of $40.33. TotalEnergies closed at $50.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for United Community Banks Inc UCBI from Outperform to Market Perform. United Community Banks earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. At the end of the last trading period, United Community Banks closed at $33.13.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for PCB Bancorp PCB from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, PCB Bancorp had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of PCB Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $26.04 and a 52-week-low of $13.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.75.

For The Shyft Group Inc SHYF, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Shyft Group showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.50 and a 52-week-low of $31.75. At the end of the last trading period, Shyft Group closed at $34.45.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Avis Budget Group Inc CAR from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Avis Budget Gr had an EPS of $7.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $545.11 and a 52-week-low of $65.87. Avis Budget Gr closed at $276.71 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Banc of California Inc BANC was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Banc of California had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.09 and a 52-week-low of $15.40. At the end of the last trading period, Banc of California closed at $19.17.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for CarMax Inc KMX from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, CarMax had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.98 and a 52-week-low of $95.04. CarMax closed at $99.82 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for America's Car-Mart Inc CRMT was changed from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, America's Car-Mart showed an EPS of $2.77, compared to $2.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.45 and a 52-week-low of $79.62. America's Car-Mart closed at $80.77 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Kennametal Inc KMT from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Kennametal showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kennametal shows a 52-week-high of $43.04 and a 52-week-low of $27.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.35.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.19 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $26.92.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, MarketAxess Holdings showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.91 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $546.15 and a 52-week-low of $305.93. MarketAxess Holdings closed at $307.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $4.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.64. At the end of the last trading period, Jazz Pharmaceuticals closed at $162.88.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Cano Health Inc CANO was changed from Neutral to Underweight. The current stock performance of Cano Health shows a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.29.

For JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.64.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Builders FirstSource had an EPS of $2.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The current stock performance of Builders FirstSource shows a 52-week-high of $86.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.64.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Ingersoll Rand Inc IR from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Ingersoll Rand showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.64 and a 52-week-low of $44.85. At the end of the last trading period, Ingersoll Rand closed at $48.45.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Gates Industrial Corp PLC GTES was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. Gates Industrial Corp earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.94 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Gates Industrial Corp closed at $13.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Ameriprise Financial had an EPS of $6.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.53. The current stock performance of Ameriprise Financial shows a 52-week-high of $332.37 and a 52-week-low of $234.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $298.54.

For Hyzon Motors Inc HYZN, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $3.86. At the end of the last trading period, Hyzon Motors closed at $6.21.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for bluebird bio Inc BLUE from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.01. The current stock performance of bluebird bio shows a 52-week-high of $35.59 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.03.

For Imara Inc IMRA, SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Imara had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Imara shows a 52-week-high of $9.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.27.

Needham downgraded the previous rating for Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Cognyte Software shows a 52-week-high of $28.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.03.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT WSR. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Whitestone REIT. For the fourth quarter, Whitestone REIT had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Whitestone REIT shows a 52-week-high of $13.55 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.85.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc ARVN with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $65.00. For the fourth quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.64. Arvinas closed at $74.24 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Gossamer Bio. For the fourth quarter, Gossamer Bio had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The current stock performance of Gossamer Bio shows a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.75.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL. The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.19 and a 52-week-low of $37.27. At the end of the last trading period, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals closed at $49.24.

For Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD, Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Gladstone Capital earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gladstone Capital shows a 52-week-high of $12.58 and a 52-week-low of $9.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.87.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QualTek Services Inc QTEK. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for QualTek Services. The current stock performance of QualTek Services shows a 52-week-high of $10.43 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.70.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy Inc ATIP with a Hold rating. The price target for ATI Physical Therapy is set to $2.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. ATI Physical Therapy closed at $1.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC AY. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Atlantica Sustainable. Atlantica Sustainable earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.32 and a 52-week-low of $30.20. Atlantica Sustainable closed at $34.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc UPST with a Buy rating. The price target for Upstart Hldgs is set to $140.00. For the fourth quarter, Upstart Hldgs had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $75.15. Upstart Hldgs closed at $103.72 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments Inc GPN. The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Global Payments. Global Payments earned $2.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.81 and a 52-week-low of $116.75. At the end of the last trading period, Global Payments closed at $139.39.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Block Inc SQ. The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Block. For the fourth quarter, Block had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Block shows a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $82.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.92.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc FISV. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Fiserv. Fiserv earned $1.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $89.91. Fiserv closed at $103.34 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL. The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for PayPal Holdings. For the fourth quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $92.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.65.

Stifel initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY with a Buy rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set to $84.00. For the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Occidental Petroleum closed at $55.72 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NeuroPace Inc NPCE. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for NeuroPace. The current stock performance of NeuroPace shows a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.44.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed Inc RMD. The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for ResMed. ResMed earned $1.47 in the second quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $187.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $245.48.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova PLC LIVN. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for LivaNova. For the fourth quarter, LivaNova had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.89 and a 52-week-low of $68.68. At the end of the last trading period, LivaNova closed at $82.29.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah SA NYXH with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Nyxoah is set to $21.00. NoneThe current stock performance of Nyxoah shows a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.00.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical Inc SILK with an Outperform rating. The price target for Silk Road Medical is set to $48.00. Silk Road Medical earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.49 and a 52-week-low of $27.21. At the end of the last trading period, Silk Road Medical closed at $42.72.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed Inc ABMD with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Abiomed is set to $330.00. Abiomed earned $1.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $379.30 and a 52-week-low of $261.27. Abiomed closed at $322.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axonics Inc AXNX. The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for Axonics. For the fourth quarter, Axonics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.81 and a 52-week-low of $42.37. Axonics closed at $63.56 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro Corp NVRO. The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Nevro. In the fourth quarter, Nevro showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.45 and a 52-week-low of $59.79. At the end of the last trading period, Nevro closed at $77.67.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Intuitive Surgical is set to $315.00. For the fourth quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $254.20. At the end of the last trading period, Intuitive Surgical closed at $295.92.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical Inc SWAV. The price target seems to have been set at $255.00 for ShockWave Medical. In the fourth quarter, ShockWave Medical showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.73 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. At the end of the last trading period, ShockWave Medical closed at $204.88.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems Inc INSP with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Inspire Medical Systems is set to $270.00. For the fourth quarter, Inspire Medical Systems had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $286.29 and a 52-week-low of $159.18. At the end of the last trading period, Inspire Medical Systems closed at $262.12.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sotera Health Co SHC. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Sotera Health. Sotera Health earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.31. At the end of the last trading period, Sotera Health closed at $21.82.

With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo Corp MASI. The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Masimo. For the fourth quarter, Masimo had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of Masimo shows a 52-week-high of $305.21 and a 52-week-low of $133.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.05.

With an Underperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for iRhythm Technologies. In the fourth quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iRhythm Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $169.54 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $160.26.

See all analyst ratings initiations.