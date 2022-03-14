 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022

Upgrades

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) from Neutral to Buy. Enova International earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.88 and a 52-week-low of $30.04. At the end of the last trading period, Enova International closed at $33.50.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.93. At the end of the last trading period, Helmerich & Payne closed at $41.88.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Deutsche Bank had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.46. At the end of the last trading period, Deutsche Bank closed at $10.25.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRP) from Neutral to Buy. BRP Group earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.36 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. At the end of the last trading period, BRP Group closed at $24.50.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, Tenaris had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.87 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. At the end of the last trading period, Tenaris closed at $28.35.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, TFI International had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of TFI International shows a 52-week-high of $120.50 and a 52-week-low of $69.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.76.

For Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Fortive earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortive shows a 52-week-high of $79.87 and a 52-week-low of $56.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.24.

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $61.81 and a 52-week-low of $43.11. At the end of the last trading period, Unilever closed at $43.95.

For Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Nokia showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Nokia closed at $4.81 at the end of the last trading period.

For LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. LTC Properties earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. LTC Properties closed at $35.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.69. Centennial Resource Dev closed at $8.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Olin earned $2.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.76 and a 52-week-low of $32.76. Olin closed at $48.67 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE:HLIO) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Helios Technologies had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.89 and a 52-week-low of $67.29. Helios Technologies closed at $70.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Nektar Therapeutics earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nektar Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.63.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) from Overweight to Neutral. Hello Gr earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. At the end of the last trading period, Hello Gr closed at $6.65.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, iQIYI showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.77. At the end of the last trading period, iQIYI closed at $2.78.

For Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Trip.com Group showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.19 and a 52-week-low of $19.36. Trip.com Group closed at $19.37 at the end of the last trading period.

For NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. NetEase earned $1.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.84 and a 52-week-low of $76.95. At the end of the last trading period, NetEase closed at $79.09.

For JOYY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the third quarter, JOYY showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.46 and a 52-week-low of $31.11. JOYY closed at $31.20 at the end of the last trading period.

For KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, KE Holdings had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. At the end of the last trading period, KE Holdings closed at $10.04.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. Pinduoduo earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $169.45 and a 52-week-low of $32.09. Pinduoduo closed at $32.13 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) from Overweight to Underweight. Bilibili earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.24 and a 52-week-low of $18.88. Bilibili closed at $19.02 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Baozun had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Baozun shows a 52-week-high of $46.51 and a 52-week-low of $6.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.49.

For Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Dada Nexus had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Dada Nexus shows a 52-week-high of $33.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.05.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DOYU) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, DouYu International Hldgs had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.44. At the end of the last trading period, DouYu International Hldgs closed at $1.46.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for HUYA Inc (NYSE:HUYA) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. HUYA earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HUYA shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.66.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:KC) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.83. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings closed at $4.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating for Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Dril-Quip showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $18.17. Dril-Quip closed at $40.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Lake Street downgraded the previous rating for Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Centrus Energy had an EPS of $8.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The current stock performance of Centrus Energy shows a 52-week-high of $88.88 and a 52-week-low of $20.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.70.

According to CLSA, the prior rating for Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) was changed from Outperform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Futu Holdings showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Futu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $181.44 and a 52-week-low of $24.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.74.

For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $3.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $245.69 and a 52-week-low of $86.68. At the end of the last trading period, Alibaba Group Holding closed at $86.71.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, JD.com had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.40 and a 52-week-low of $47.85. At the end of the last trading period, JD.com closed at $47.99.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ:AEP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. American Electric Power earned $0.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.15 and a 52-week-low of $79.69. At the end of the last trading period, American Electric Power closed at $95.54.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BCE showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BCE shows a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $44.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.21.

For The Vita Coco Co Inc (NASDAQ:COCO), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Vita Coco shows a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.55.

For Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB), R5 Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Campbell Soup had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Campbell Soup shows a 52-week-high of $52.23 and a 52-week-low of $39.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.17.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. IT Tech Packaging earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $0.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.16. At the end of the last trading period, IT Tech Packaging closed at $0.20.

For AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.32. At the end of the last trading period, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.34.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Southwestern Energy earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. At the end of the last trading period, Southwestern Energy closed at $5.54.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:NOG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Northern Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. Northern Oil & Gas closed at $24.98 at the end of the last trading period.

For USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. USA Compression Partners earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $13.84. At the end of the last trading period, USA Compression Partners closed at $17.84.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Omnicom Group had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.61 and a 52-week-low of $65.76. At the end of the last trading period, Omnicom Group closed at $76.25.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.98 and a 52-week-low of $27.56. Interpublic Gr of Cos closed at $32.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $2.87, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.88. At the end of the last trading period, Tyson Foods closed at $87.64.

For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $2.56, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chevron shows a 52-week-high of $174.76 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $170.90.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $59.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.95.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, IPG Photonics had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $241.43 and a 52-week-low of $103.05. At the end of the last trading period, IPG Photonics closed at $110.80.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for OncoCyte Corp (NASDAQ:OCX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. OncoCyte closed at $1.29 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Healthcare Triangle is set to $4.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $0.81. At the end of the last trading period, Healthcare Triangle closed at $0.92.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Constellation Energy. The current stock performance of Constellation Energy shows a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $42.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.32.

Zelman initiated coverage on The AZEK Co Inc (NYSE:AZEK) with a Hold rating. In the first quarter, AZEK Co showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.32 and a 52-week-low of $23.64. AZEK Co closed at $24.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX), Zelman initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the fourth quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $67.77. At the end of the last trading period, Trex Co closed at $74.04.

Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Tyler Technologies is set to $445.00. In the fourth quarter, Tyler Technologies showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $384.38. Tyler Technologies closed at $398.31 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oportun Financial is set to $24.00. For the fourth quarter, Oportun Financial had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Oportun Financial shows a 52-week-high of $27.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.05.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBCAA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Republic Bancorp is set to $51.00. Republic Bancorp earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Republic Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $57.62 and a 52-week-low of $42.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.64.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) with a Sell rating. The price target for Energy Vault Holdings is set to $9.00. The current stock performance of Energy Vault Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $18.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.35.

Needham initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Super Group (SGHC) is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.08. At the end of the last trading period, Super Group (SGHC) closed at $8.39.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set to $32.00. For the second quarter, Peloton Interactive had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Peloton Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.14.

