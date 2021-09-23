fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 23, 2021 10:06 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Warner Music Group earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Warner Music Group shows a 52-week-high of $45.64 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.22.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was changed from Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equity Residential shows a 52-week-high of $86.04 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.37.
  • For AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, AvalonBay Communities had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.48 and a 52-week-low of $131.38. At the end of the last trading period, AvalonBay Communities closed at $223.48.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Northrop Grumman earned $6.42 in the second quarter, compared to $6.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $379.03 and a 52-week-low of $282.88. At the end of the last trading period, Northrop Grumman closed at $348.52.
  • For General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. General Dynamics earned $2.61 in the second quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $206.46 and a 52-week-low of $129.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $193.75.
  • Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) from Hold to Buy. RBC Bearings earned $1.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $250.52 and a 52-week-low of $113.40. RBC Bearings closed at $199.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $176.63. Roku closed at $324.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.09 and a 52-week-low of $37.83. Ventas closed at $56.21 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Incyte had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.47 and a 52-week-low of $69.42. At the end of the last trading period, Incyte closed at $69.59.
  • For ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, ONEOK had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.55 and a 52-week-low of $23.28. ONEOK closed at $54.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Plug Power had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $10.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.92.

Downgrades

  • For Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $4.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $27.92. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $41.59.
  • William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Eargo Inc (NASDAQ:EAR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Eargo's EPS was $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.75 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Eargo closed at $21.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lockheed Martin showed an EPS of $6.52, compared to $5.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lockheed Martin shows a 52-week-high of $396.99 and a 52-week-low of $319.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $341.73.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) was changed from Neutral to Sell. L3Harris Technologies earned $3.26 in the second quarter, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $235.10 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. L3Harris Technologies closed at $222.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, CommScope Hldg Co showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. CommScope Hldg Co closed at $13.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), Daiwa Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Amgen had an EPS of $4.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.25. The current stock performance of Amgen shows a 52-week-high of $276.69 and a 52-week-low of $210.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $213.64.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Signify Health earned $0.00 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.00. Signify Health closed at $21.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Trimble had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Trimble shows a 52-week-high of $96.49 and a 52-week-low of $46.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.54.
  • For Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Vipshop Holdings had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. Vipshop Holdings closed at $12.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Equity Residential is set to $86.00. In the second quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.04 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. At the end of the last trading period, Equity Residential closed at $81.37.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hut 8 Mining is set to $12.00. Hut 8 Mining earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hut 8 Mining shows a 52-week-high of $11.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.64.
  • With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:XRX). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Xerox Holdings. In the second quarter, Xerox Holdings showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xerox Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $26.96 and a 52-week-low of $17.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.32.
  • Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Sell rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $537.00. Tesla earned $1.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $351.30. At the end of the last trading period, Tesla closed at $751.94.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Safe-T Gr is set to $2.00. For the second quarter, Safe-T Gr had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Safe-T Gr closed at $1.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS). The price target seems to have been set at $5.25 for PLAYSTUDIOS. In the second quarter, PLAYSTUDIOS showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PLAYSTUDIOS shows a 52-week-high of $8.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.81.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific earned $0.37 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.07. Danimer Scientific closed at $15.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for PureCycle Technologies. Interestingly, in the second quarter, PureCycle Technologies's EPS was $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. At the end of the last trading period, PureCycle Technologies closed at $12.99.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Brixmor Property Group is set to $25.00. In the second quarter, Brixmor Property Group showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. At the end of the last trading period, Brixmor Property Group closed at $23.23.
  • With an Outperform rating, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD). The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Rapid7. Rapid7 earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.32 and a 52-week-low of $58.38. Rapid7 closed at $119.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LABP). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Landos Biopharma. In the second quarter, Landos Biopharma earned $0.12. The current stock performance of Landos Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.00.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Chart Industries. Chart Industries earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $198.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.62. Chart Industries closed at $194.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Ovintiv. For the second quarter, Ovintiv had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Ovintiv closed at $29.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Bit Digital. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Bit Digital's EPS was $0.15. The current stock performance of Bit Digital shows a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.59.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bloom Energy is set to $21.00. For the second quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.28.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Regal Beloit is set to $180.00. In the second quarter, Regal Beloit showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $159.64 and a 52-week-low of $91.82. Regal Beloit closed at $139.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Timken. In the second quarter, Timken showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.39 and a 52-week-low of $52.51. At the end of the last trading period, Timken closed at $66.61.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Repare Therapeutics. Repare Therapeutics earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Repare Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.48.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX). The price target seems to have been set at $202.00 for Mirati Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of $3.23, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $131.47. Mirati Therapeutics closed at $167.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:KNTE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kinnate Biopharma is set to $32.00. Kinnate Biopharma earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.58. At the end of the last trading period, Kinnate Biopharma closed at $23.44.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Jazz Pharmaceuticals. For the second quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.71. The current stock performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $189.00 and a 52-week-low of $127.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $129.55.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is set to $17.00. For the second quarter, Avadel Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.83. Avadel Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE). The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for Sage Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Sage Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sage Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $98.39 and a 52-week-low of $39.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.35.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is set to $55.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.17.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Harmony Biosciences. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Harmony Biosciences's EPS was $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. At the end of the last trading period, Harmony Biosciences closed at $37.46.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $400.00. For the second quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $5.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $10.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $223.25. Biogen closed at $289.32 at the end of the last trading period.

