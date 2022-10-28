ñol

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 28, 2022 4:41 AM | 6 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• TAL Education TAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $242.62 million.

• BBVA BBVA is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Equinor EQNR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Standard Motor Products SMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $378.13 million.

• Cowen COWN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $295.61 million.

• Carter's CRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $853.58 million.

• Imperial Oil IMO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $18.82 billion.

• Associated Capital Group AC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Criteo CRTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $226.89 million.

• Stellar Bancorp STEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $85.82 million.

• Professional Holding PFHD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $24.61 million.

• Piper Sandler PIPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $321.60 million.

• DT Midstream DTM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $227.05 million.

• Fomento Economico FMX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion.

• Ranger Energy Services RNGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $166.40 million.

• NextEra Energy Partners NEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $366.57 million.

• US Silica Holdings SLCA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $402.15 million.

• nVent Electric NVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $706.36 million.

• Civeo CVEO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $173.56 million.

• LyondellBasell Industries LYB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $12.85 billion.

• Gorman-Rupp GRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $136.13 million.

• NatWest Group NWG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WisdomTree Inv WETF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $72.93 million.

• DaVita DVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• NextEra Energy NEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.

• Newell Brands NWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Bloomin Brands BLMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Eni E is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AllianceBernstein Holding AB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $784.41 million.

• Aon AON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• First Hawaiian FHB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $211.27 million.

• Newmark Group NMRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $736.46 million.

• Fortis FTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $95.17 million.

• Provident Finl Services PFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $105.53 million.

• Gentex GNTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $496.29 million.

• Avantor AVTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Barnes Gr B is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $325.54 million.

• Chart Industries GTLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $449.97 million.

• Cumulus Media CMLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $232.23 million.

• Sanofi SNY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $11.38 billion.

• W.W. Grainger GWW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.20 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Charter Communications CHTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.28 per share on revenue of $13.68 billion.

• Church & Dwight Co CHD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive CL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• AbbVie ABBV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $14.96 billion.

• Banco Santander Chile BSAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $628.20 million.

• Chevron CVX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $59.17 billion.

• Exxon Mobil XOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $134.28 billion.

• Itau Corpbanca ITCB is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sisecam Resources SIRE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Central North Airport Gr OMAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $98.50 million.

