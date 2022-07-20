Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wipro WIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• MarketAxess Holdings MKTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $185.49 million.

• Lithia Motors LAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $12.06 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $74.07 million.

• Nasdaq NDAQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $881.88 million.

• M&T Bank MTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories ABT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $10.29 billion.

• Elevance Health ELV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.74 per share on revenue of $38.13 billion.

• Biogen BIIB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• ASML Holding ASML is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• Comerica CMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $806.32 million.

• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $426.72 million.

• Abcam ABCM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Badger Meter BMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $133.10 million.

• Northern Trust NTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Baker Hughes BKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bright Scholar Education BEDU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• F N B FNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $335.12 million.

• Qualtrics International XM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Preferred Bank PFBC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Richardson Electronics RELL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Triumph Bancorp TBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $113.29.

• Las Vegas Sands LVS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $976.10 million.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $75.40 million.

• PacWest Banc PACW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $354.61 million.

• RLI RLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $303.97.

• Umpqua Holdings UMPQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $295.60 million.

• SEI Investments SEIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $471.74.

• Banner BANR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $124.37 million.

• SL Green Realty SLG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alcoa AA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Wintrust Finl WTFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $446.83.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.34 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.

• Discover Financial DFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Crown Castle Intl CCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Cohen & Steers CNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $150.48 million.

• Kinder Morgan KMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Valmont Industries VMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $998.79 million.

• Knight-Swift KNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• United Airlines Holdings UAL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tesla TSLA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.39 billion.

• NVE NVEC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• First Internet INBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $26.40 million.

• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $83.74 million.

• First Industrial Realty FR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $127.65 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $150.42 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $47.64 million.

• CVB Financial CVBF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $119.25 million.

• Landstar System LSTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Crown Holdings CCK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Equifax EFX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• CSX CSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

