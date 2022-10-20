ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 20, 2022 1:52 AM | 9 min read
Why Olaplex Shares Dipped Around 57%; Here Are 75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX jumped 77.3% to settle at $11.01 on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a $50 million cost-sharing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN gained 57.1% to close at $0.34 after the company announced US Bankruptcy Court approval of its acquisition of ELMS assets. The company will acquire ELMS's manufacturing plant, inventory and intellectual property.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS surged 51.6% to close at $0.3720. Scopus Biopharma completed recapitalization designed to enhance shareholder value.
  • SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares climbed 46.6% to close at $0.34 on Wednesday after declining over 3% on Tuesday. SenesTech, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 46.6% to close at $0.68 after the company announced its oral broad-acting antiviral, Opaganib, was granted a new COVID-19 treatment patent.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST jumped 40.3% to settle at $2.23 after the company was awarded a DOE contract.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM rose 39.1% to settle at $1.28.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC gained 34.4% to close at $0.2480. AnPac Bio recently announced plan to implement 1-for-20 ADS ratio change.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA climbed 31.1% to close at $1.30. Cabaletta Bio CEO Steven Nichtberger reported purchase of 141,873 shares at an average price of $0.99 per share in Form 4 Filing on Tuesday.
  • HV Bancorp, Inc. HVBC climbed 27.4% to close at $25.55. Citizens Financial Services and HV Bancorp signed definitive merger agreement for $67.4 million.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 23.3% to close at $5.50.
  • LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. LMAO shares gained 21.7% to close at $10.42 after the company announced stockholders approved the previously-announced business combination with SeaStar Medical.
  • TuanChe Limited TC jumped 21.5% to settle at $6.16.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA gained 20.6% to close at $0.1207. The company announced it paused its REM-001 program to conserve funds to support its VAL-083 international registrational study.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY gained 20.6% to settle at $0.6866 after the company announced it completed an IRB-approved human study measuring blood pressure that utilized its non-invasive, cuffless biosensing device.
  • China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI rose 20.2% to close at $0.1526.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE gained 19.6% to close at $12.25.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM surged 19.1% to settle at $0.1350.
  • Biohaven Ltd. BHVN rose 18.3% to settle at $12.40. Biohaven filed for offering of 20 million common shares.
  • Momentive Global Inc. MNTV climbed 16.2% to close at $7.54 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is considering a sale after receiving takeover interest.
  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE jumped 16% to settle at $1.67. SaverOne signed a memorandum of understanding with leading truck manufacturer, Iveco.
  • Zymeworks Inc. ZYME gained 15.9% to close at $6.50 after the company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize zanidatamab.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO climbed 15.8% to close at $0.3010.
  • Waterdrop Inc. WDH gained 14.2% to close at $1.29.
  • NACCO Industries, Inc. NC surged 14.2% to close at $59.66.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares climbed 13.9% to close at $3.03 after the company announced it secured a large industrial customer and validation of its sales strategy.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose 13.1% to close at $272.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and reported global streaming paid net additions of 2.41 million. Global streaming paid memberships grew 4.5% year over year.
  • Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL surged 12.2% to settle at $58.37 after the company was selected for a $141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares gained 9% to close at $211.14 as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • SES AI Corporation SES gained 8.2% to close at $6.24.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR rose 6.9% to close at $76.09 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • ASML Holding N.V. ASML rose 6.3% to close at $424.02 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL rose 5% to close at $39.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.


Losers

  • Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX shares dipped 56.7% to close at $4.24 on Wednesday after the company issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY dropped 42.4% to close at $2.55.
  • Sientra, Inc. SIEN fell 37.4% to close at $0.3821 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG fell 35.8% to close at $0.2888 after gaining 25% on Tuesday.
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS fell 32.1% to close at $0.5403.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS dropped 26.4% to close at $0.0879.
  • Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC fell 25.3% to close at $110.30 after the company reported preliminary Q3 EPS results are lower year over year. The company also lowered its FY22 net sales growth guidance and net income margin.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT dropped 24.5% to close at $0.1110.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI declined 23.4% to close at $0.0840.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL fell 23.1% to settle at $1.23.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA dropped 22.1% to close at $0.7101. Advaxis and Ayala Pharmaceuticals entered into merger agreement in all-stock deal.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW fell 21.8% to close at $1.25.
  • EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 21.8% to close at $4.30.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares declined 21.3% to close at $2.15. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans to initiate a second clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome patients.
  • mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD fell 21.2% to settle at $0.9691.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY declined 20.5% to close at $3.80.
  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ dropped 19.3% to close at $0.34.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR fell 18.8% to close at $6.36.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA fell 18.4% to close at $14.99. Wells Fargo maintained Carvana with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $35 to $30.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG dropped 18.1% to settle at $1.13.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED fell 18.1% to close at $5.15. Ra Medical Systems announced the completion of its at-the-market facility, raising gross proceeds of $7.6 million.
  • Eqonex Limited EQOS shares fell 17.6% to close at $0.2904 after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
  • EverCommerce Inc. EVCM fell 17.5% to close at $7.83. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on EverCommerce with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX dipped 17.5% to settle at $0.5076.
  • Sierra Metals Inc. SMTS dropped 17.2% to settle at $0.24. Sierra Metals provided a financial and operations update and announced a strategic review process.
  • Tricida, Inc. TCDA fell 17% to settle at $9.97. Tricida announced a $125 million debt facility with Hercules Capital.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR dipped 15.7% to settle at $6.23 on continued weakness after Morgan Stanley on Tuesday downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX declined 15.2% to close at $0.6776.
  • Insmed Incorporated INSM dipped 14.7% to close at $18.78. Insmed announced strategic financings totaling $775 million.
  • M&T Bank Corporation MTB fell 13.9% to close at $163.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Repligen Corporation RGEN dropped 13.2% to settle at $179.50.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA fell 12.2% to close at $0.2352 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.38 per share.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO dropped 12.2% to settle at $5.55.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 11.4% to close at $1.25 after dipping 16% on Tuesday. Quanergy Systems recently announced a restructuring plan including an 11% staff reduction.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV dropped 10.8% to close at $7.67.
  • NIO Inc. NIO fell 10.6% to settle at $10.92. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower following Hong Kong leader John Lee's policy address.
  • ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH fell 10.3% to close at $9.75. ProPhase Labs announced collaboration with G42 Healthcare.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO dropped 10.3% to close at $54.02 following Q4 results.
  • Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA dropped 9.3% to close at $51.13. Hindenburg Research issued report on Establishment Labs titled 'A Financially Stretched Silicone Safety Charade.'
  • THOR Industries, Inc. THO fell 8.5% to settle at $74.41. Thor Industries Board of Directors recently approved a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 from $0.43.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO dropped 7.5% to close at $10.86.
  • Abbott Laboratories ABT dropped 6.5% to close at $98.11 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raising guidance. The company's Q3 sales decreased 4.7% year over year.

