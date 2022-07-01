ñol

Akerna Shares Dip 53%, Here's 78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 4:52 AM | 9 min read

Gainers

  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB surged 77.4% to close at $1.11 on Thursday after jumping 27% on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC climbed 73.1% to settle at $0.8684.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD gained 37.2% to close at $0.6296.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd TKLF jumped 36.3% to close at $1.69.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. RPID jumped 35.2% to settle at $4.30 after Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC announced an offer to acquire Rapid Micro Biosystems.
  • Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU gained 33.6% to close at $0.69. Aytu BioPharma appointed Vivian Liu to the company's board of directors, effective July 1, 2022.
  • RiceBran Technologies RIBT surged 29.6% to close at $0.67.
  • Ipsidy Inc. AUID gained 29.3% to close at $1.94.
  • Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 26.9% to settle at $1.84.
  • Tuniu Corporation TOUR surged 26% to close at $1.05.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares gained 23.4% to close at $3.38 after the company announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • Immunome, Inc. IMNM gained 22.1% to close at $3.21.
  • Biodesix, Inc. BDSX surged 21.5% to close at $1.64. Philips incorporated Biodesix blood-based proteomic nodule risk assessment testing into lung cancer orchestrator to advance early lung cancer diagnosis.
  • Franklin Covey Co. FC surged 21.4% to close at $46.18 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU gained 21% to settle at $3.40.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation KEQU climbed 20.9% to close at $16.62.
  • Pharming Group N.V. PHAR gained 20.3% to close at $8.76.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA climbed 19.7% to close at $0.6501.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV climbed 18.1% to close at $5.42 on continued post-bankruptcy volatility. The stock has been mentioned on social media as a potential short squeeze candidate.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN shares climbed 17.2% to close at $9.88 after the company announced its decision not to proceed with concurrent public offerings of common stock and green convertible senior notes due 2027.
  • ADS-TEC Energy PLC ADSE gained 17.1% to close at $6.64.
  • Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO surged 15.9% to close at $0.8786.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 15.2% to close at $1.13. Evofem Biosciences recently announced an agreement with a pharmacy benefit manager.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX gained 15% to close at $0.9927.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL climbed 14.3% to close at $0.80.
  • Silver Spike Investment Corp. SSIC gained 14.3% to close at $9.78.
  • IperionX Limited IPX jumped 13.1% to close at $5.80.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK jumped 11.3% to close at $0.4410.
  • Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. NLIT gained 11.3% to settle at $10.61.
  • AEye, Inc. LIDR gained 8.5% to close at $1.91.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR rose 8.2% to close at $2.37.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 7.8% to close at $0.9482. Applied Therapeutics recently announced a $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

 

Losers

  • Cryptyde Inc. TYDE shares dipped 67.8% to close at $2.03 on Thursday.
  • Akerna Corp. KERN declined 53% to close at $0.1382 after the company announced pricing of a $10 million public offering.
  • Renalytix Plc RNLX fell 38.3% to close at $2.45.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares fell 37.5% to close at $0.20.
  • Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS fell 36.8% to close at $4.51. Talaris Therapeutics issued FREEDOM-1 Phase 3 clinical update.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN fell 33.3% to close at $1.14. Angion Biomedica discontinued the JUNIPER Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in primary proteinuric kidney diseases, specifically focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares fell 32% to close at $0.1690 after jumping over 60% on Wednesday.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL declined 31.9% to close at $5.90.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 28.5% to close at $0.1431.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC fell 27% to close at $1.08.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI fell 26.7% to close at $0.1260 after jumping around 48% on Wednesday.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV dropped 26.5% to close at $1.58. PetVivo posted FY22 loss of $0.57 per share.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dipped 25.2% to close at $0.2169.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 25.1% to close at $0.1910. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 24.4% to settle at $1.1650 after the company filed for an offering of up to approximately 15.75 million shares
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 24.2% to close at $4.63.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS fell 23.8% to close at $0.1968.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT fell 23.7% to settle at $4.16.
  • Exicure, Inc. XCUR fell 22.1% to close at $2.16 following effect of 1:30 reverse stock split.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR declined 21.5% to close at $0.2608. 9 Meters Biopharma disclosed preliminary results from Phase 2 study of vurolenatide in short bowel syndrome.
  • The9 Limited NCTY fell 21.1% to close at $1.68.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK fell 20.9% to close at $2.88. Codiak BioSciences announced platform-validating clinical data from Phase 1 trials of exoSTING and exoIL-12, and it plans to advance both candidates into Phase 2 trials.
  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT fell 19.3% to close at $14.85 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates. The company also reported a year-over-year decrease in Q3 EPS results.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH shares fell 19.3% to close at $16.37. SMART Global reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. The company also agreed to acquire Stratus Technologies for $225 million in cash at closing and an earn-out payment of up to $50 million.
  • Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 19.3% to close at $1.13.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 18.6% to close at $2.85 after the company announced it entered into exchange agreements with holders of approximately $198 million of convertible notes. Also, Piper Sandler lowered its price target on the stock from $4 to $3.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB fell 18.6% to close at $1.93
  • Icosavax, Inc. ICVX dropped 18.2% to close at $5.73. Icosavax recently announced interim results from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of its IVX-121 RSV F antigen in young and older adults.
  • Amarin Corporation plc AMRN declined 18.1% to settle at $1.49. Amarin announced REDUCE-IT exploratory post hoc biomarker sub-analysis showed relatively small changes in inflammatory markers between icosapent ethyl and placebo.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI fell 18.1% to close at $0.58.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR shares fell 17.4% to close at $2.23. Hyperfine appointed Scott Huennekens as Interim President & CEO.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX declined 17% to close at $1.86. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported positive topline results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of its lead candidate LX9211 in painful diabetic neuropathy.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 17% to close at $1.12.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI declined 16.8% to close at $0.2693.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD fell 15.8% to close at $1.12.
  • Borr Drilling Limited BORR dropped 15.1% to close at $4.61.
  • Culp, Inc. CULP declined 14.5% to close at $4.30 following Q4 results.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN dipped 13.4% to close at $0.26. Aileron Therapeutics recently announced interim data from its Phase 1b NSCLC trial of ALRN-6924 and said it plans to stop further enrollment in the NSCLC trial.
  • Femasys Inc. FEMY fell 12.7% to close at $2.41 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB shares fell 12.2% to close at $0.87 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA dropped 11.5% to close at $1.92 as the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP dropped 11.1% to close at $0.3494. NextPlay's In-Game Advertising unit, Hotplay entered into memorandum of understanding with Triplecom Media PVT.
  • Endo International plc ENDP fell 10.9% to close at $0.4657.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF fell 9.8% to settle at $0.92. Can-Fite BioPharma shares jumped over 15% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the COMFORT Phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson in more than 400 adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL dropped 8.3% to close at $37.77 following Q3 results.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS fell 7.8% to close at $4.99.

